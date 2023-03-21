Hobie Harris has been lights out for the Nationals. Will he make the team?

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hobie Harris isn’t the superstitious type. At least not to the point of declining an interview request because he hasn’t allowed a run for the Washington Nationals this spring. “You’d know better than me,” Harris told a reporter Monday afternoon. “What is it? Seven innings? Eight?”

Eight is the number for the 29-year-old reliever. He has also yielded just one hit and one walk in six appearances. But whether he’ll make the team is somewhat of a complicated question — especially since, by and large, clubs carrying their best 26 players on Opening Day is a complicated myth. Harris is on a minor league deal that included a nonroster invite to spring training. If the Nationals option him to the minors to start the season, he does not have an opt out until July 15, according to a person familiar with his contract, which he could exercise if he’s not added to the 40-man roster at any point before that date.

But the fine print does include a bit of leverage for Harris, who has bounced among the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers since he was drafted by the Yankees in the 31st round in 2015. According to the person familiar with the terms, Harris has a foreign team inquiry clause, which means he could consider offers from teams in Japan, South Korea or Taiwan if he is not on the major league roster.

Should he be the odd man out, would he skip overseas if given the opportunity? Or would he stick around knowing he could be one of the first few relievers in line for a call-up, even if that means beginning the year with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings?

The best case for Harris is that he never has to make that choice. His splitter, the pitcher that caught the front office’s attention over the winter, has played extremely well during exhibitions. The question, then, is if his four-seam fastball is good enough to complement his plus splitter in the majors.

“Look, he’s made it pretty interesting,” Manager Dave Martinez said Monday. “We haven’t made any decisions yet of who we’re keeping. But he’s definitely in the mix.”

With six days left of camp, there are still open spots in Martinez’s bullpen. Five are expected to go to Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, Carl Edwards Jr., Erasmo Ramírez and Thaddeus Ward, who Washington selected in the Rule 5 draft back in December. From there, at least one lefty between Anthony Banda and Jose Ferrer should make the cut. And after that, Harris, Mason Thompson, Andrés Machado, Alex Colomé, Paolo Espino and Wily Peralta are in the picture.

Construction will matter. So, too, will how the Nationals weigh the flexibility with Harris (or Machado) with an upcoming opt out for Colomé. This is where decisions can go beyond the results. Yes, Harris has outpitched the 34-year-old Colomé by every measure. Colomé has allowed six earned runs and walked seven in 7 2/3 innings.

But internally, the club could justify keeping Colomé — at least to start the year — because cutting him could mean losing him without ever seeing how he fared in the regular season. Harris, by contrast, would likely go to the minors and could get flipped in if Colomé struggled. Same with Machado, who was touching 98 mph for Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic and has always had a fan in Martinez.

(A key difference between Machado and Harris are minor league options. Harris has all three of his, allowing the Nationals to move him between the majors and minors for the next three seasons, if they choose to, without needing to place him on waivers whenever he’s taken off the major league roster. Machado has zero options remaining, complicating his future with the organization. If he is added to the 40-man and removed from it again, he would go on waivers, giving the other 29 teams a chance to scoop him up or trade for him. Harris’s options could very well lead to a multiyear run with the club.)

Regardless of who rounds out the pen, the Nationals will need to open spots on their 40-man roster. Chad Kuhl, expected to replace Cade Cavalli in the rotation, would need one. So would Harris, Machado or Banda, or position players Michael Chavis or Matt Adams if Martinez wants them on the bench. Victor Arano’s shoulder impingement is expected to land him on the 60-day injured list alongside Cavalli (Tommy John recovery), Tanner Rainey (TJ recovery) and Stephen Strasburg (continued complications from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome), according to a person familiar with the situation.

That would clear four spots on the 40-man roster, and Washington could create more by designating others for assignment. So then it comes back to whether there will be shuffling for Harris, the Nationals’ top spring training performer.

Harris ditched his curve before the 2022 season, slimming his arsenal to a splitter, four-seamer and cutter. And toward the end of the year, he upped the usage of his splitter, which he says has similar velocity and shape of a traditional change-up. Against the St. Louis Cardinals on March, he threw 11 splitters that averaged 84.2 mph. His other six pitches were an even breakdown between four-seamers and cutters.

Monday, Harris explained that he’d like to be 45 percent splitters, 45 percent four-seamers and about eight to 10 percent cutters. When the Brewers suggested he throw more splitters, they pointed to all-star reliever Devin Williams, who features a change-up complemented by a four-seamer and not the other way around. That was counter to how Harris was initially developed by the Yankees. But he knew his splitter and four-seamer tunnel together, meaning they follow a near-identical path to the plate before darting in opposite directions. Harris has watched Williams closely ever since, including how Williams rode his change-up through a high-pressure jam in the WBC.

“Metrically it’s different cause he throws a high-spin changeup and I throw a lower-spin splitter,” Harris said. “But as far as four-seam fastball that we use to complement higher usage of the primary off-speed pitch that we like, and just kind of the movement profiles and the separation between the two, are actually very similar.”

Williams is not a bad pitcher to emulate. More than anything, though, Harris wants to join him in the majors soon.

