Wizards’ troubles don’t disappear in a deflating loss to the Magic

ORLANDO — The Wizards knew that taking care of the fiery yet inexperienced Orlando Magic would require both hustle and the wisdom of a more veteran team. Washington had to play hard and smart, tending to details while bringing energy that has been hard to come by during its recent rocky stretch.

But there was Orlando’s Cole Anthony, streaking past Delon Wright through a wide-open chunk of the paint as Wright’s teammates stood scattered across the perimeter, looking to one another for answers. There was another rebound, this one by Markelle Fultz, who dished to Wendell Carter Jr. late in the fourth quarter for yet another three-pointer against the Wizards’ slow perimeter defense.

And there was the Wizards’ sixth loss in seven games, this one 122-112 on Tuesday night, to the Eastern Conference’s 13th-place team.

As Washington (32-40) lingers in a tie for 11th place with Indiana, one spot outside of next month’s play-in tournament, its season continues in a downward spiral. The Wizards have lost three in a row, are 3-8 in March and played Tuesday without Kyle Kuzma, who sprained his right ankle by stepping on the foot of a fan early in Saturday’s home loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Denver Nuggets visit Capital One Arena on Wednesday night.

Even with probable rookie of the year Paolo Banchero (18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists), the increasingly solid Fultz (17 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Franz Wagner (20 points) leading the way, Orlando is the sort of opponent that should have yielded a bounce-back win for Washington. But from the start, the Wizards merely matched the Magic’s energy — they never controlled the game.

Gary Harris led seven Orlando (30-43) scorers in double figures with 22 points. The Magic outrebounded Washington 42-33 and shot 53.8 percent.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 30 points. He added six rebounds and three assists.

Neither team played much defense, but the Wizards were more porous on the perimeter. Their six first-quarter turnovers gave the Magic a one-point edge and a baseline of confidence for the rest of the game; their three-point defense only made things worse. Orlando started 0 for 6 from beyond the arc but was 10 for 19 in the second and third quarters, each shot cooling things off every time Washington got hot.

The Magic took the lead with 9:54 left to play on a Wagner layup and never trailed again; Carter’s three-pointer with 3:21 to play put Orlando up seven and put the game out of reach.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Kuzma’s sprain is ‘significant’

Kuzma’s right ankle sprain was apparently so severe that Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. expressed surprise Tuesday that he was able to continue playing Saturday. He scored 33 points in 32 minutes against the Kings while playing with a limp.

“He’ll be reevaluated as he progresses — hopefully sooner rather than later,” Unseld said when asked whether Kuzma is considered day-to-day. “But it was a pretty significant sprain.”

Beal in foul trouble

Bradley Beal’s time on the court was limited as he fell into foul trouble — a rare occurrence for the guard — by picking up his fifth with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter. He managed 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 31 minutes despite shooting 4 for 15.

Avdija’s double-double

Deni Avdija had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and shot 5 for 6 from the field in one of his more efficient games of late, though he did have an impressive 11 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to the Kings.

