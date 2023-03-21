World Baseball Classic live updates United States to face Japan for WBC title

After two weeks of dramatic games played in front of emotional crowds on two continents, the World Baseball Classic culminates with Tuesday night’s championship game between the United States and Japan. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and two-time WBC champion Japan look to dethrone Ohtani’s Angels teammate Mike Trout and the star-studded Americans, who won the previous edition of the event in 2017. First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami is scheduled for 7 p.m., with television coverage on Fox Sports 1. Follow along for live updates and highlights as a world champion is crowned.
Japan has been the most successful team in the history of the WBC, winning the first two events in 2006 and 2009 and finishing third at the other two in 2013 and 2017. Led by Ohtani, who could pitch in a relief role Tuesday night, the Japanese are the only remaining unbeaten team in this year’s tournament.
The U.S. team has been powered by its remarkably deep lineup. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been hitting ninth for the Americans yet has three home runs in his past two games, including two in Sunday night’s semifinal win over Cuba.
Left-hander Shota Imanaga, who pitches for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, is expected to start on the mound for Japan. Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is set to pitch for Team USA.
