World Baseball Classic live updates United States to face Japan for WBC title

After two weeks of dramatic games played in front of emotional crowds on two continents, the World Baseball Classic culminates with Tuesday night’s championship game between the United States and Japan. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and two-time WBC champion Japan look to dethrone Ohtani’s Angels teammate Mike Trout and the star-studded Americans, who won the previous edition of the event in 2017. First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami is scheduled for 7 p.m., with television coverage on Fox Sports 1. Follow along for live updates and highlights as a world champion is crowned.