Canadian businessman Steve Apostolopoulos has toured Commanders’ facilities

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canadian commercial real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos visited the Washington Commanders’ facilities recently while exploring a potential bid on the team, according to two people with direct knowledge of the visit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Apostolopoulos had entered a bid for the franchise. ESPN first reported Apostolopoulos’s visit to the team facilities.

He is the managing partner of Triple Group of Companies, a Toronto-based commercial real estate firm. He also is the founder of Six Ventures Inc., a private equity fund.

Apostolopoulos joins a list of prospective Commanders buyers that includes Josh Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils; Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Harris and Fertitta have made bids, people with knowledge of the sales process have said. Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has blocked Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, from moving forward in the bidding process, a person familiar with the process said recently, because of his displeasure with The Post’s coverage of him and the team.

Advertisement

Leading bidders have been attempting to strike a deal with Snyder on a sale in advance of the NFL’s annual league meeting that begins Sunday in Phoenix, according to four people familiar with the sales process. But some of those people said they remain skeptical an agreement on a sale will be reached by then.

At least 24 of the 32 NFL team owners would have to approve any sale. The sale deliberations are taking place while the NFL conducts its second investigation of Snyder and the team, overseen by attorney Mary Jo White.

The Commanders announced in November that Snyder and his wife, Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, had hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions for the franchise. The team has not said whether the Snyders intend to sell all or part of the franchise.

GiftOutline Gift Article