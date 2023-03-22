Elite tennis pits players’ aspirations against high school obligations

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Owen Megargee had to make a tough choice when he started eighth grade. His tennis tournament schedule was getting more rigorous as his skill became apparent, and the training time required of him had been gradually encroaching on his schoolwork for years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He felt he had to make a decision: Give up a typical high school experience and social life, or sacrifice a possible career playing the sport he loves.

“Grades started slipping, [and] you’re not able to be in class as much. ... It didn’t really feel like there was time for social activities or just hanging out with friends,” said Megargee, 18. “You really didn’t actually have the energy to do that. And so I kind of knew that if this is the path I wanted to take, I wasn’t going to have a normal life at a young age.”

Under the advice of coaches and with support from his parents, Megargee — who is ranked fifth in the Mid-Atlantic for boys’ 18 and under tennis — left Bullis School and transitioned to online home schooling in eighth grade.

That conflict between school and tennis is a common one for young players, particularly those looking to compete at a national level. Because of the way junior tennis is structured, college recruiters focus on national tournaments as a way of identifying talent. As a result, elite players often need drastic accommodations from their school to travel to and compete in tournaments, some of which take place over multiple weeks. Ultimately, many players drop out of traditional schooling environments, favoring online home schooling as a way to train, compete and study on their own schedules.

Now a senior, there’s a bit of exhaustion in Megargee’s voice tempered by the discipline that comes from maintaining a packed schedule. Five days a week, he arrives at Pass Academy in McLean around 8 a.m. for one-on-one training with his coach, followed by drills and point play with other players and an hour-long gym workout. When he gets home around 4 p.m., it’s time to start school.

After logging on to the online program he is enrolled in, Megargee reviews the day’s assignments based on the semester dates he sets for himself. There are teachers available via phone or online chat to answer questions, but it’s up to him to stay on track, whether it’s reading a chapter from an online textbook, writing an essay or submitting math work. On a good day, he wraps up school by 10.

“It was just a whole other aspect of time management that I just never really felt before,” Megargee said. “I have all the power in the world to pretty much be like, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.’ ”

Weekends are usually reserved for tournaments. Megargee said he competes in 15 to 30 per year, and before the pandemic prompted restrictions on international travel, he would spend at least nine weeks per year out of the country for larger competitions.

His social life revolves around the court — making friends with hitting partners or fellow tournament competitors — and sneaking an hour or two of free time at the end of the day to decompress keeps him motivated. This approach to school and tennis comes with sacrifice, and Megargee said he misses some of the friendships he made at Bullis, as well as the chance to play team sports there. But for him, the trade-off has been worth it, if only because it helped him earn a spot on the team at Northwestern University.

“I personally knew that if I didn’t take that step, I don’t think I would have progressed to the point that I wanted to be,” he said. “... I actually don’t even know if I’d be playing tennis if I didn’t switch, because I simply wouldn’t have had the same hours on court. I wouldn’t have gotten better.”

A balancing act

While Megargee’s approach to school and tennis has helped him become one of the region’s top young players, dropping out of school isn’t feasible or desirable to everyone. There’s another group of student-athletes who balance high school schedules with intense training regimens — and they also have a decision to make: Play on the high school team or don’t.

While high school sports such as football or basketball are somewhat designed to fit into players’ school commitments, tennis is much different. The top players often have to look outside of their school to find competitive events and garner recognition from college recruiters.

So they must consider whether it is worthwhile to stack up the commitments that come with high school tennis.

“It can be a hustle sometimes but, you know, it takes planning,” Colgan junior Matthew Staton said. “When it comes to tennis, there’s just two completely different roads that people take.”

Staton is ranked No. 18 in Virginia for players 18 and under, and he won the VHSL singles championship in his first two high school seasons. Those dominant performances have earned him plenty of notice in his league, and he enjoys the experience that team tennis offers. But Staton admitted the quality of competition and the recruiting attention at out-of-school tournaments are indispensable to his career.

Former Wootton boys’ tennis coach Nia Cresham, who retired last year, said at least half of the players on her team would play tournaments on the weekends. She often pulled aside her top players to discuss where their priorities are — especially during the postseason, when maintaining a full roster is more important.

“It is a balancing act. … I can’t tell you how many white hairs I used to get over the tournament schedules that interfered with counties or [regionals or states],” Cresham said. “But I’ve always been extremely upfront with my kids so that I’m like: ‘If you’re going to be in postseason, you’ve got to be there — period.’ ”

Cresham said she has had players who have taken a hit to their rankings after skipping tournaments in favor of high school tennis obligations.

The argument most often cited by coaches for joining high school tennis is that players learn to compete as part of a team, similar to what they will encounter in college. But individual tournament rankings are consistently the biggest factor in determining whether a player gets the attention of college recruiters in the first place.

‘Kids having their childhood’

Zosia Henryson-Gibbs is a freshman at Langley who decided over the summer to remain in school while also playing individual tournaments. She’s bracing for how hectic life will be when the Saxons begin play during the spring season.

“It’s heavily considered in every tennis player’s life, I think, because it’s so hard to balance how many hours you have to be in school [compared] to how many hours everyone else gets to train,” Henryson-Gibbs said. “... I know a lot of coaches want their players to not play high school tennis because it does take training hours away, but it’s also an experience that you don’t get any other way.”

Staton and Megargee train at Pass Academy in McLean, where administrators say they rarely advise players to drop out of school to devote more time to tennis. But they are mindful of accommodations that may be necessary.

“The first bridge we always try to cross is [whether] the school is flexible,” said Pass Academy’s Bear Schofield, who coaches Staton and Megargee. “I’m a big believer in kids having their childhood and going to prom and homecoming and having that outside experience, too.”

Schofield said if schools can allow players to take a few classes online, it typically goes a long way toward easing the pressure on students managing hectic training and tournament schedules.

The conflicts inherent to elite high school tennis have limited the commitment some players are able to make to the sport, even if they have the skill required to be successful. Coaches and athletes have been trying to solve the problems for years.

Some believe high school tennis should incorporate the Universal Tennis Rating. The ranking system, which is used at individual tournaments, would offer recruiters easier access to high school match results.

But there’s a long way to go before the program is implemented across schools at the county or state level. Not all athletic departments are equipped to support the additional data keeping it would require, and there has been flagging interest from players because many of the ones who would benefit most from it are already ranked in tournament play.

Cresham, whose team won last year’s Maryland 4A championship, said she has seen a step up in the quality of competition in Montgomery County since she started coaching in 2008. The presence of competitive opponents offers a strong argument for joining a school squad.

Other schools in the region, though, struggle to reach the same standards of competition, so top players will continue to pursue more high-profile alternatives.

For now, high school tennis will continue to be defined by the pressure it puts on players — and teenage standouts will continue to be forced into choices that will affect their entire school experience.

