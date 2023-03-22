Rematch terms proving a stumbling block for Fury-Usyk fight

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 is on shaky ground, with the boxers seemingly unable to agree to rematch terms. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, told British broadcaster talkSPORT on Wednesday that his fighter no longer wants to negotiate with Fury because his rival was “putting so many obstacles in front of making the deal.”

Frank Warren, Fury’s British promoter, responded by saying the breakdown in talks has happened because of a dispute over the split of earnings from a rematch. Warren said he hopes negotiations can resume.

The last heavyweight to be the undisputed world champion was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, went on social media last week to accept Fury's terms for a proposed April 29 fight in London, notably a 70-30 split of earnings from the bout in favor of Fury, the WBC titleholder.

Advertisement

They were given a deadline of April 1 by the WBA to officially agree to a deal, otherwise Usyk would be ordered to undertake a mandatory title defense.

“There was a feeling that after Usyk accepted 70-30, Tyson Fury started to think he can put a saddle on his neck and start riding Usyk as much as he can. It is not right,” Krassyuk told British broadcaster talkSPORT.

“Usyk accepted the 70-30 split. He was so loyal and he was so willing to make this fight happen. But this fight is not about Tyson Fury. It is about the WBC belt and (Usyk) expanding his collection.”

Warren said the two parties have reached an agreement on everything apart from the terms of the rematch clause, even as far as booking hotels and flights and which fighter walks to the ring first inside Wembley Stadium.

Fury hasn’t wanted a rematch to be included in the deal but Warren said he has convinced his fighter to change his mind.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to a situation about how is the rematch going to work, how is it going to be split, the money for the winner and the loser. That’s what we’ve been working on,” Warren said.

“I think,” he added, “if common sense prevails, we can get an outcome.”

Krassyuk has previously said Usyk could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article