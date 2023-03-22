The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Washington Nationals face New York Yankees at spring training

MacKenzie Gore is part of the Nationals' rebuild. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
The Washington Nationals are set to face the New York Yankees in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon as spring training continues. MacKenzie Gore got the start for the young Nationals, who are in the middle of a franchise rebuild. Gore, 24, arrived in Washington last season as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade and this spring has been his toughest critic. Follow along for live updates.

  • We’re using this live file to test a possible new format for game coverage this season. Please let us know what you think in the comments. Or just tweet at Dan, that will probably work. (Hope this is okay, Dan!!)
  • Opening Day is scheduled for March 30 at Nationals Park. Washington will face the Atlanta Braves as it begins a new season.
  • Patrick Corbin is in line for his second straight Opening Day start. Against the New York Mets on Monday night, Corbin logged six innings and recorded five strikeouts while allowing one run.
