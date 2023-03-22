Paul George out 2-3 weeks with knee sprain as Clippers push for playoffs

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has suffered a right knee sprain that will sideline him for at least two-to-three weeks, the team announced Wednesday, a diagnosis that puts his availability for the upcoming playoffs into question. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 32-year-old George, who earned his eighth all-star selection this season, sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. With the score tied at 91 with less than five minutes to play, George rose to grab a defensive rebound in the paint. As George descended with the ball, Thunder guard Lu Dort gave chase, and Dort’s right leg contacted George’s right leg before he landed.

Replays appeared to show George’s knee hyperextending after the contact, and he immediately fell to the court in pain. George required assistance to get to the locker room and he did not return, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes. The 13-year pro reportedly left the arena on a cart Tuesday night.

George will be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks, meaning that he will miss at least seven games and could be out for the remainder of the regular season, which concludes on April 9. The NBA’s play-in tournament is set to begin in roughly four weeks.

The Clippers enter Wednesday’s action as the Western Conference’s No. 5 seed with a 38-35 record, though they hold just a two-game lead over the No. 10 seed Utah Jazz with nine games to play. His absence, therefore, could have serious consequences in the standings, as the Clippers are 32-24 with him in the lineup and just 6-11 without him this season.

George has averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season, and his pairing with Kawhi Leonard serves as the foundation of the Clippers’ wing-heavy, versatile identity. George was able to lead the Clippers to the 2021 Western Conference finals when Leonard was injured in the second round that year, and he has functioned as both a secondary scoring option and a lead playmaker this season.

“Next man up,” Leonard said Tuesday. “We’ll see. We got a group of guys that still want to win. They like to play basketball, so we’ll see what happens.”

Since his 2019 arrival from Oklahoma City in a blockbuster trade, George has been a franchise-level talent for the Clippers, and he was a driving force behind the organization’s recent signing of Russell Westbrook. George, a Southern California native, signed a four-year, $190 million extension in December 2020 that runs through the 2024-25 season.

George previously suffered a broken left leg while competing for USA Basketball in August 2014 that cost him all but six games of the 2014-15 season. He recovered from that gruesome injury to earn all-NBA and all-defensive team honors in 2015-16, and he finished third in the 2019 MVP race. As a member of the Clippers, George revealed that he dealt with anxiety and depression during the 2020 Bubble, and he missed a portion of the 2022 play-in tournament due to a positive coronavirus test. Without him, the Clippers suffered a season-ending loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

George joins a long list of fellow West stars — including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns — who have recently dealt with injury issues.

