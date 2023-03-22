West-best Nuggets go deep to hand the Wizards their fourth straight loss

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It looked for one half Wednesday night that the Washington Wizards might have found the antidote for their recent woes: an opponent sliding nearly as badly as they are. The Denver Nuggets arrived in Washington having dropped five of their past seven games and stayed tight with the Wizards through halftime even as Coach Wes Unseld Jr. rolled out some unusual lineups because of absences by Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee).

But at the start of the third quarter, Denver reminded those watching why it’s still the best team in the Western Conference. The Nuggets surged past the Wizards, 118-104, at Capital One Arena to hand Washington its fourth straight loss and its seventh defeat in the past eight games.

The Nuggets turned on the jets with a couple of early three-pointers after halftime that bloomed into a bevy of three-pointers — they went 7 for 10 in the third quarter — and for the second straight night, Washington (32-41) cracked open the door for its opponent with flimsy perimeter defense.

Nikola Jokic, a front-runner to win his third MVP award, led Denver (49-24) with 31 points and 12 rebounds to go with seven assists as he skirted double and triple teams all night. Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points, including six three-pointers, and seven rebounds.

Washington was limited offensively without Beal and Kuzma. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 25 points; Deni Avdija, starting in place of Kuzma, had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in another aggressive showing. Corey Kispert started in Beal’s place and had nine points, three rebounds and two assists. Jordan Goodwin added 12 points off the bench.

The Nuggets had a 23-point lead early in the fourth quarter after ending the third with yet another three-pointer — this one by Jeff Green — and starting the final period with a pair of free throws from Bruce Brown. The Wizards cut their deficit to 10 with 6:58 to play on a reverse layup from rookie Johnny Davis, but Denver was in cruise control by then, having dictated from the perimeter.

The Nuggets finished with 15 three-pointers to the Wizards’ four.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Beal, Kuzma out

Kuzma missed his second straight game with a right ankle sprain — not a surprise after Unseld had called it a “significant” sprain ahead of Tuesday’s loss at Orlando.

Beal, who has left knee soreness, missed his first game since Feb. 6.

Early minutes for Davis

Given Kuzma’s and Beal’s injuries and with the Wizards slipping in the standings, Unseld has been finding more minutes for Davis. The lottery pick, whose playing time has sharply increased in the past two weeks, played just four minutes Tuesday at Orlando but checked in midway through the first quarter with the Wizards leading by one. He had two points and an assist.

On Wednesday, he checked in with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter and the Wizards trailing by six. He finished with seven points on 3-for-9 shooting to go with three rebounds and four fouls in 23 minutes.

Points in the paint

The Wizards saw major improvement in at least one area Wednesday: The last time these teams met, on Dec. 14 in Denver, the Nuggets set an NBA record by scoring 98 points in the paint. They had a much more manageable 48 at Capital One Arena.

