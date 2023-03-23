Dominant Angel Reese has found a home away from home at LSU

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Angel Reese loves to represent her hometown of Baltimore, but she may be in a bit of trouble back home. LSU Coach Kim Mulkey was telling tales of Reese’s recruitment Thursday and made a comparison that’s considered heresy in Maryland. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The former No. 2 prospect coming out of high school was ranked the No. 1 player available in the transfer portal last spring, according to ESPN, and Mulkey brought her and longtime friend Kateri Poole down for a visit. Mulkey joked that she closed the deal with a meal of Louisiana crabs.

“Y’all have good seafood, right?” Mulkey said with a smile. “We didn’t sell her on crawfish; we sold her on those crabs. Y’all think you have good crabs, but we’ve got better crabs.”

Whether it was the crabs or not, Reese found a home away from home on the Bayou and has blossomed into one of the most dominant players in the college game. She was already first-team all-Big Ten last season and a third-team all-American, but the 2022-23 season has been an onslaught on the record books. Averaging career highs of 23.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks, Reese has set the LSU single-season record with 30 double-doubles, surpassing Sylvia Fowles’s mark set in 2006-07. She’s one double-double shy of matching Teaira McCowan’s SEC record of 31. Reese is 37 rebounds shy of setting the LSU single-season record, and her 760 points ranks sixth in the Tigers’ single-season record book. She’s also a first-team all-American.

There was never a question about Reese’s skill, but even Mulkey was taken aback with the production.

“I don’t think I was knowledgeable enough to know what I expected out of Angel Reese,” Mulkey said. “But to think that she has been a double-double 30 of our 32 games, absolutely not. I don’t know if I really knew what kind of expectation to put on her, but she’s had a tremendous year.”

There’s clearly a comfort level between the outspoken player and the famously outspoken coach. Reese has no issue speaking her mind on social media and letting her boisterous side out on the court. She’ll trash-talk an opponent after blocking a shot while holding her shoe in one hand. Shoot, she’ll even give teammates a few choice words. Even at the University of Maryland, when Reese missed much of her freshman year with an injury, she could be heard throughout the arena from the sidelines and would choreograph elaborate celebration gestures with assistant director of basketball performance Keith Pough.

That energy and attitude has fit in well at LSU as teammates call her a great leader, even when being called out. That’s just who she is.

“She’ll tell you, ‘Flau, that’s a bad shot,’ ” LSU freshman Flau’jae Johnson said. “Then the next one she’ll tell you: ‘You’re going crazy; keep doing it, stay confident.’ ”

LSU senior Alexis Morris added, “Angel is brutally honest. She’s always going to let you know what it is and what it ain’t, period.”

The on-court success also piled up the off-court opportunities. Reese was already thinking beyond basketball when she was at Maryland and talked about wanting to model and be a commentator in the future. Her Instagram page has 469,000 followers and her TikTok has more than 542,000 followers. An NIL marketing partnerships report by Sponsor United listed Reese’s 17 deals as the most of any collegiate basketball player, men or women.

“We’re just more than an athlete,” Reese said. “Being a Black woman and being able to have an impact on all communities, White, Black, Mexican. I feel like I’ve grown women’s basketball within the last six months.”

Reese said that LSU had a plan for her soon as she stepped on campus to improve her game even more. Conditioning was a big part of that, along with a system that allowed her confidence to grow even more. Not that confidence has ever been an issue for a player that made her presence felt immediately at Maryland, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds to go along with two blocks in her freshman debut.

Connecticut Sun coach and analyst Stephanie White said she’s been able to tell the difference in Reese’s motor this season. There’s been a maturation, White explained, where she can play in transition, take opponents off the dribble, score around the block and be more disciplined on defense. All of that on top of “rebounding the crap out of the ball.”

LSU, the No. 3 seed, faces No. 2 seed Utah on Friday, and Utes Coach Lynne Roberts described Reese as a pogo stick attacking the boards and called her “tenacious mentally and physically.”

“When you look at national player of the year, I think Caitlin Clark has been the front-runner,” White said, “and I think Angel Reese has been right up there with her.”

Reese has always been quick to flash a smile during media obligations and has never been shy in any way. All of that was there when she took to the dais Thursday, but there was also a seriousness that comes with age. This is the third time Reese has advanced to the Sweet 16, and there’s a furious desire to move forward. She’s still upset about losing to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals and shoulders the blame despite scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The attitude and focus may be part of that maturity and growth that White has noticed.

The crabs may be different in Louisiana, but so is Reese.

“I’ve been able to do these things that I’m doing right now before,” Reese said, “but just within a program that really loves me, embraces me, puts a lot of confidence in me. I have really confident teammates, really competitive teammates that push me every day to be better. So just being in a program where I can just be myself and be who I am and embrace that.”

