John Carlson makes long-awaited return as Caps throttle Blackhawks

John Carlson only knows one way to play hockey, so when he skated across the spot Thursday where he suffered a fractured skull and severed temporal artery three months ago on the Capital One Arena ice, he didn’t look back. The Capitals defenseman accelerated after a loose puck on an early shift behind Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Taylor Raddysh, who swung his stick in the air and nailed Carlson in the face. Carlson shook his head. Everyone held their breath.

It was a reminder of just how fragile Carlson’s return was — but in a 6-1 win over the listless Blackhawks, the 33-year-old didn’t flinch. He delivered checks and battled for pucks. He scored a goal while quarterbacking the power play and dished out another assist. He directed a blue line at full strength for the first time all season and provided an emotional lift for the Capitals just two nights after they suffered a meltdown in a 7-6 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Just as they had done in that game, the Capitals built a three-goal lead Thursday, getting goals from Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha 18 seconds apart in the first period followed by a Nic Dowd snipe early in the second period. This time, against one of the league’s worst teams, there was no collapse.

Washington, which entered the night six points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot, will need to piece together a winning streak over its final nine games and get considerable help to even remain in the playoff conversation. But at the very least, Thursday indicated that Washington’s health is trending in the right direction for a final push. It was also a preview of the top six defensemen that will likely play together next season — Carlson along with Martin Fehervary as the top pair, Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen the second and Alexander Alexeyev and Trevor van Riemsdyk forming the third.

The Capitals’ downturn began around the time Carlson suffered his injuries after being hit in the head by a slap shot Dec. 23 against the Winnipeg Jets — the team had a losing record in the 36 games he missed and were only able to string together a two-game winning streak twice in that span. For weeks, as he gradually rehabilitated alone while the team struggled, Carlson kept Thursday’s return, which marked exactly three months from the injury, at the forefront of his mind.

He said he felt nervous before the game and had to mentally acclimate back to the rhythms of going full speed. After he was smacked in the face early, he settled in, nearly scoring on an early breakaway. He charged toward the net again in the middle of the second period and earned an assist on Nicklas Backstrom’s goal to make it 4- 0, and just over a minute into the third period, Carlson found himself at the point leading a power play.

This time it was his turn to unleash a slap shot. He wound up and crushed the puck. After it was deflected, it got through Chicago goaltender Anton Khudobin to give the Capitals a 5-0 lead.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

No. 821

Alex Ovechkin scored a third-period goal to make it 6-1. It was goal No. 821 for Ovechkin, who has 41 on the season and four in his past three games.

Kuemper, van Riemsdyk return

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper was back in net after missing two games because of an upper body injury. Van Riemsdyk was also back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game as his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child. Van Riemsdyk, who won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015, was featured in the third defensive pairing alongside Alexander Alexeyev.

Gain a Carlson, lose a Carlsson

With Carlson back, defenseman Gabriel Carlsson was sent back to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday after playing six games with the Capitals. Goaltender Zach Fucale was also reassigned to Hershey in the wake of Kuemper’s return

