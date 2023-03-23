High-scoring Folarin Balogun is stateside, fueling USMNT speculation

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long in need of a high-scoring striker, the U.S. men’s national soccer team appears close to receiving a commitment from Folarin Balogun, an English standout who is among the top scorers in the French top division. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Balogun, 21, has played exclusively with English junior national teams for several years but remains eligible for the United States (his birthplace) and Nigeria (his parents’ homeland).

After failing to receive a call-up to the English senior squad last week and withdrawing from the English under-21 team, Balogun this week surfaced in Orlando, where the U.S. team has been conducting training camp. He posted photos of himself on Instagram and attended an Orlando Magic game Thursday night.

Anthony Hudson, the U.S. interim coach, said, “We’ve had dialogue, we’ve spoken. He’s out here having a bit of a break [during the international window] and some training. We’ve had some discussions. Now it’s about him enjoying the rest of his trip.”

To join the U.S. program, Balogun would need to apply to FIFA, the sport’s governing body, for a one-time switch of associations. (That process does take time.) Because he played in an official competition (the 2018 UEFA U-17 Championship), he is aligned with England at the moment.

Balogun played for the U.S. under-18 squad in a 2018 tournament in the Czech Republic. That roster included defender Bryan Reynolds and winger Taylor Booth, who are in camp for Concacaf Nations League matches Friday at Grenada and Monday against El Salvador in Orlando.

Hudson said Balogun’s visit has “been good because it’s been an opportunity for us just to share about our program and who we are and what we do. And that’s it. I hope we get the chance to speak to him again. So it’s been good for me and then I know a few other guys have spoken to him as well.”

Balogun, who was born in New York, is an Arsenal prospect who, while on loan to French club Reims this season, has scored 17 goals in 27 league appearances. He ranks third in the scoring race, two behind both Canada’s Jonathan David (Lille) and French superstar Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) and four more than PSG’s Lionel Messi and Neymar.

He is the youngest player to score at least 16 goals in his first season in Ligue 1 since 1960-61.

Balogun made two Premier League appearances for Arsenal in 2020-21 before being loaned to second-flight Middlesbrough (three goals in 18 matches).

For the English U-21s, Balogun has scored seven goals in 13 matches.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic said he has not spoken to Balogun since he arrived in Orlando, “but I know some of the guys that know him from previous teams and have reached out to him and spoken to him.”

Pulisic added, “Obviously from our side, we’d love to have him.”

If he joins the U.S. squad, Balogun would become the second young player raised in London to choose the United States over England. Midfielder Yunus Musah did so in 2020 and went on to start in the World Cup this winter.

The United States has not had a clear-cut starting striker in quite some time. At the World Cup, Josh Sargent started twice and Haji Wright and Jesús Ferreira once apiece. Ricardo Pepi and Daryl Dike are in camp this week, while Jordan Pefok and Brandon Vazquez are in the mix.

“The decision has to come from the heart,” said U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, an Arsenal player who was in Gunners preseason camp with Balogun last summer. “We would be grateful to have him, but his heart has to be in it.”

Acquiring Balogun in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada would be another victory in the fight for dual nationals. Last week, Mexican-American attacker Alejandro Zendejas committed to the United States.

Balogun told Ligue 1′s website in December that he would make a decision soon.

Of his multi-nationalities, he said, “I have a lot of family in Nigeria. My mother also has family in New York and Atlanta. And London is my city, it’s where I grew up, where my friends are, and if people ask me where I’m from, I say I’m English. But yes, I am a mixture of all these cultures.”

