Watching March Madness? Play our bingo card.

Your brackets might be busted, but March Madness roars on, with the NCAA set to crown men’s and women’s basketball champions in the first week of April. The tournaments started with 68 teams each – and your beautiful brackets started without any ugly red Xs – but that just means there are now fewer distractions to take away from the action on the court.
Well, besides that giant furry Wildcat doing the Griddy. And that weeping tuba player. And those darling little coach’s kids, who are … wait? Are they doing the Surrender Cobra?
Eh, they’ve got to learn someday: This is all about joy and pain, grace and absurdity, and a bunch of strange traditions that make March Madness one of the best parts of March. As you gear up for more insanity, keep our bingo card handy and see how many sights and sounds you can check off.
You can download this image as a JPEG or save it as a PDF to print it.