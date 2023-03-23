March Madness live updates NCAA men’s tournament resumes with Sweet 16

March Madness resumes Thursday night, when the NCAA men’s basketball tournament picks up with the Sweet 16. The East Region and West Region semifinals are on the schedule, with the winners advancing to play Saturday for a chance to reach the Final Four. Kansas State, led by 5-foot-8 point guard Markquis Nowell, tips things off against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates and highlights from all the games.