March Madness live updates NCAA men’s tournament resumes with Sweet 16

March Madness resumes Thursday night, when the NCAA men’s basketball tournament picks up with the Sweet 16. The East Region and West Region semifinals are on the schedule, with the winners advancing to play Saturday for a chance to reach the Final Four. Kansas State, led by 5-foot-8 point guard Markquis Nowell, tips things off against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates and highlights from all the games.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Nowell, who grew up in New York City, leads the No. 3 seed Wildcats into Madison Square Garden against No. 7 seed Michigan State in the first East Region semifinal. The second East Region semifinal pits No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic, which drew inspiration this season from an opposing coach, against No. 4 seed Tennessee, which is guided by the often overlooked Rick Barnes.
In West Region games in Las Vegas, No. 8 seed Arkansas and its shirt-swinging coach, Eric Musselman, take on No. 4 seed Connecticut at 7:15 p.m. No. 2 seed UCLA and No. 3 seed Gonzaga follow with a rematch of one of the more memorable games in NCAA tournament history.
1/3
Live contributors End of carousel
Just now
Just now
16 min ago
16 min ago