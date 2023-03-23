Markquis Nowell has his New York moment as Kansas State tops Michigan State

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Markquis Nowell had played every frantic second of the unforgettable regional semifinal, aside from those he had spent hobbling into the Kansas State’s locker room. He had carried the Wildcats with brilliance and bravado, a 5-foot-8 New York City point guard delivering a show that lived up to the position’s lore. He had stamped his name into the history of Madison Square Garden, the building he dreamed of playing inside growing up in Harlem.

Nowell took a pass after a rebound, the score tied in the final minute of overtime, and glared into the courtside Michigan State cheering section. He focused his gaze on Mateen Cleaves, the Michigan State legend who once led the Spartans to a national championship.

“Watch this!” Nowell shouted.

Nowell dribbled down the floor, orchestrated the Wildcats offense and lobbed a perfect alley-oop to Keyontae Johnson, the most crucial of 19 assists that set an NCAA tournament record. Johnson’s dunk nudged the Wildcats ahead, finally providing one team a lead it would not relinquish. Kansas State would hold on for a 98-93 overtime victory, sending them to the East Region final Saturday against either Florida Atlantic or Tennessee, one victory away from the school’s first Final Four since 1964.

Advertisement

Nowell would then seal the game himself. With Michigan State trailing by three as the clock ticked toward zeros, Michigan State’s Tyson Walker, another New York point guard, rose for a potential game-tying three. Nowell, who played against Walker in high school when they were in the Catholic League, swatted the ball loose. He scampered to recover the ball, scooted down the floor and scooped in a reverse layup.

Four miles from the Harlem neighborhood where he grew up, Nowell owned the building he once dreamed of playing inside. Playing the final 18 minutes on an ankle injury that forced him to the locker room and left him hobbled, Nowell willed the third-seeded Wildcats. Nowell, a point guard of exquisite skill and irrepressible swagger, hovered over a game that included 16 lead changes, Johnson’s team-high 22 points and five wild minutes of overtime.

Along with his record-setting 19 assists, Nowell scored 20 points, 15 of them in the second half and overtime. Kansas State scored 38 baskets, and Nowell scored or assisted on 26 of them. Picked to finish last in the Big 12, Kansas State will be one of the final eight teams standing in the NCAA tournament. The reason is Nowell, one of only two players on the roster when Coach Jerome Tang arrived a year ago.

Advertisement

“I love this guy,” Cleaves said afterward, walking out of his seat. “He’s a winner. He’s a champion. He makes everybody on the team better. He was impressive to watch.”

Cleaves didn’t like the outcome. But he admired Nowell — even the trash talk directed his way.

“I loved it!” Cleaves said. “It was all in fun. He’s a great kid, great player. As a basketball fan, I appreciated it. It had to be my team, but I respect it. It was a hell of a game. I was impressed.”

Nowell didn’t need to score to take the game by the throat. He assisted on 10 of Kansas State’s 16 first-half baskets, most of them feats of artistry. Nowell hissed baseball passes, lobbed alley-oops and shuffled no-look dimes, all of them laser-guided into teammates’ shooting posture. He bewildered Michigan State defenders on pick-and-rolls, deciphering their coverage and waiting for just the right moment to throw just the right pass. He orchestrated the movement of not only his teammates, but all nine other players on the court.

Early in the second half, Nowell stepped awkwardly as he contended for a rebound and crumpled to the ground. He rolled on the court, grabbing his right ankle. He stayed down as the Wildcats huddled during a timeout. When he rose, he threw each arm around a trainer and hobbled to the locker room with assistance, his right leg hanging off the ground.

Nowell had not left the court until then, at which point Kansas State led, 50-46, with 15:32 remaining. With Nowell in the locker room, Michigan State outscored the Wildcats, 9-2, in less than three minutes. The Spartans had seized a 55-52 lead with 13:11 left when Nowell emerged from the tunnel, lightly jogging in place to test his ankle.

Advertisement

On the first possession after he returned, the ball rotated to Nowell at the end of the shot clock. He heaved a three-pointer from his waist, and the ball banked in to tie the score. He hopped on his left leg to get back on defense, then ended the Spartans’ possession by stripping Malik Hall at the basket. A layup on the other end nudged the Wildcats back ahead.

The game elevated into frenzy, a succession of traded baskets and flipped leads until the Wildcats seized control. Ismael Massoud drained a three-pointer that stretched Kansas State’s lead to five. A Michigan State travel and Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s layup off a loose ball extended it to seven with 4:45 left, the largest it had swelled since two minutes into the second half.

The Spartans’ defense stiffened and they scored the next five points, but they would come no closer than two. Massoud swished another three-pointer, and once MSU sharpshooter Joey Hauser found the right rim on a wide-open three-pointer, it seemed the Wildcats might coast.

Michigan State has not been to eight Final Fours under Izzo through letting others coast. Lefty Jaden Akins drained a three-pointer from the left corner, cutting it to two. With 1:04 left, Nowell drained a step-back jumper, then backpedaled down the floor, peered into a courtside Michigan State cheering section that included national championship point guards Isiah Thomas and Cleaves and motioned with his hands for them to sit down.

Advertisement

Still, the Spartans refused to budge. Hall muscled in a basket in the post. Nowell’s long three missed, giving Michigan State one possession to tie. Walker dribbled at the top of the key as the clocked ticked toward zero. He drove down the left lane and scooped in a left-handed banker with five seconds left — enough time for Nowell to respond.

Nowell gathered a pass along the left sideline at midcourt and barreled toward the basket, skittering between two defenders. He rose in the paint, absorbed contact and pushed a shot at the rim. It hit the backboard, kissed the rim and fell to the ground, next to where he lay.

Overtime beckoned and somehow the players still had something left. Walker gave Michigan State an early edge with a three-pointer. Kansas State took back the lead when Nowell whipped a pass to David N’Guessan for a dunk. He threaded a bounce pass to N’Guessan on the next possession for layup that tied the score at 90.

By then, the entire arena was watching the kid from Harlem. Nowell had made sure of that.

GiftOutline Gift Article