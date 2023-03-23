Providence hires Kim English away from George Mason after two seasons

Kim English is leaving George Mason after only two seasons to take the men’s basketball head coaching job at Providence, the Rhode Island school announced Thursday. He is replacing Ed Cooley, who left after 12 seasons to take the head coaching job at Big East rival Georgetown.
“I am beyond excited to be named head men’s basketball coach at Providence College,” English said in the school’s statement announcing he was hired. “I want to be clear to everyone in Friartown, we are going to do great things at Providence College for a long time. I know that this is a special place with amazing fans, a great tradition and support throughout the community. We look forward to establishing new relationships with the players, the alums and the fans. The work begins now!”
Providence has become a top-half Big East team under Cooley, winning one conference tournament and one regular season title during his tenure while advancing to seven NCAA tournaments. The Friars lost to Kentucky last week in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and Cooley left soon after to take the Georgetown job.
George Mason now must search for its fourth head coach since 2011. The Patriots have struggled after leaving the Colonial Athletic Association for the Atlantic 10 in 2013, with a lone trip to the third-tier College Basketball Invitational their only postseason berth over that span. In 14 seasons under former coach Jim Larrañaga, the Fairfax, Va., school qualified for the NCAA tournament five times, most memorably in 2006 when the Patriots advanced to the Final Four.
English is following the coaching path of Rick Barnes, his former boss at Tennessee who reportedly lobbied Providence officials to hire English. Barnes coached George Mason for one season in 1987-88 before leaving to take the Friars head coaching job.