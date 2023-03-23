Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rick Barnes was tired when he and his Tennessee men’s basketball team finally got home from Orlando at 1 a.m. Sunday after beating Duke the day before to advance to the Sweet 16. Even so, he got up to go to church and then took Candy, his wife of 47 years, to lunch. He had given his team the day off, so he came home intending to watch the NCAA tournament on TV.

Except something got in his way: a wobbly, lost dog that he and Candy found on the sidewalk outside their house.

“We couldn’t just leave it there,” Barnes said later that day. “If it was able to get to any kind of crowded road, it was going to get hit. If not, it still needed help.”

The first two animal shelters that Rick and Candy took the dog to didn’t have a veterinarian on duty. Finally, at their third stop, they found a vet who could treat the dog.

“I didn’t think there was much we could do for him,” Barnes said. “But we couldn’t just leave him there.”

As it turned out, the effort paid off. On Monday, Barnes got a note from the dog’s owner. The vet had found the dog’s microchip. The dog was home and doing fine.

“Made me so happy,” Barnes said. “Candy and I are dog lovers. Honestly, that was the highlight of our weekend.”

Given Tennessee’s victory on Saturday over a Duke team that had won 10 games in a row, that’s quite a statement. Barnes has reached the Sweet 16 at three schools — Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. He took Texas to the 2003 Final Four and went to the Elite Eight there on two other occasions. Saturday’s win was the 779th of his career; he’ll turn 69 this summer and is likely to become the 16th men’s coach to reach 800 wins in Division I next season.

Those numbers should at least get him some mention for the Hall of Fame. Only they haven’t — which doesn’t bother Barnes.

“When I graduated from college, all I wanted to do was coach,” he said. “I’ve gotten to do it for a long time, and I’m still getting to do it with kids I really enjoy. That’s plenty for me.”

Barnes, who grew up in Hickory, N.C., and played at tiny Lenoir-Rhyne, got his first Division I job with Davidson at 24, when he convinced coach Eddie Biedenbach to interview him for a graduate assistant’s job.

The interview was scheduled for 9 a.m. on a hot day in early summer. Barnes, dressed in his only suit, arrived at 8:30. By 9, there was no sign of Biedenbach. Throughout the morning, his assistants, John Kochan and Tom Abatemarco, kept assuring Barnes that Biedenbach would be back “any minute.”

By 6 p.m., after sitting in the sweltering gym all day, Barnes decided he should go home. As he stood to leave, Biedenbach walked in the door.

“Oh my God,” he said. “You’re Rick Barnes. I completely forgot.”

He was so impressed by Barnes’s willingness to stay all day that he hired him. Two years later, when Joe Harrington was looking for an assistant at George Mason, Kochan and Abatemarco told him Barnes was the hardest-working colleague they had ever had.

“They told me he was in the office every morning at 5,” Harrington said. “I decided to test them. I set my alarm for 5 a.m. and called. Phone was picked up on the first ring: ‘Davidson basketball.’ It was Rick. I hired him on the spot.”

Barnes went on to work for Wimp Sanderson at Alabama and Gary Williams at Ohio State before Harrington left for Long Beach State in 1987. George Mason athletic director Jack Kvancz hired him about five minutes after Harrington left. That began a coaching odyssey that led to Providence and then Clemson. Barnes attracted national attention there in 1995, his first season, when he got into a shouting match with Dean Smith during a blowout loss at the ACC tournament.

To shout at Smith at Greensboro Coliseum was akin to wearing a Duke shirt in the middle of the Maryland student section. A year later, Clemson beat UNC at the buzzer in the same building to ensure an NCAA tournament berth, and Smith walked down the hall to the locker room to congratulate Barnes and his players.

“Dean Smith was my hero growing up,” Barnes said. “I couldn’t believe I was in a shouting match with him. But I had to let people know that the days of Clemson rolling over for North Carolina were over.”

At Texas, he went to 16 NCAA tournaments in 17 years and somehow got fired, even after making the tournament in 2015, his final season. “New athletic director,” he said, referring to Steve Patterson, who arrived in 2013. “Had ideas of his own. Didn’t know much about basketball. When we had the press conference, people asked me if I thought I might be through with coaching. I said, ‘I may be back sooner than you think.’”

Barnes had gone through a major life change during his years at Texas. After Candy had a bout with cancer, his daughter Carley sat him down for a talk. “She said that she knew that she and [her brother] Nick and Candy were going to heaven someday,” he said. “But I wasn’t. I was so intense about coaching I’d forgotten what was really important in my life. In a lot of ways, she saved me.”

Barnes became more devout about his Christianity, although he rarely talks about it. And the day after he was fired by Texas, he was hired by Tennessee. After going 15-19 his first season — he has had three losing seasons in 36 years — he went 16-16 the second year. Since his recruiting kicked in, the Vols have been to the past five NCAA tournaments.

This season began with a bang, Tennessee winning early neutral-court games against USC, Kansas and Maryland. The Volunteers reached as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press poll. But the SEC regular season was a grind, with injuries and illness leaving the team constantly shorthanded.

“February was as tough a month as I’ve ever had as a coach,” Barnes said. “Then, just when it seemed as if we had everybody back, Zakai goes down. That was crushing for all of us.”

Zakai Zeigler, the team’s point guard, tore his ACL in a game against Arkansas in late February. He was the team’s third-leading scorer and its leader in assists and steals. And he was the leader.

Tennessee lost six of its final 10 regular season games but hung on to a No. 4 seed thanks to its early-season accomplishments. It slipped past Louisiana Lafayette in its tournament opener before wearing Duke down in the second half.

“Honestly, it reminded me of our second-round game in 2007 when I had Kevin Durant at Texas,” Barnes said. “We played USC. They were all seniors — men. We were talented but freshmen and sophomores. This time, we had the seniors and Duke had the freshmen. It looked like men against boys out there, and it paid off for us.”

On Thursday, Tennessee will meet a very good Florida Atlantic team in an East Region semifinal at Madison Square Garden. The winner will face either Michigan State or Kansas State.

“I’m excited for these guys,” Barnes said. “They’ve been through a lot to get to where we are. Last weekend was great for all of us.”

Including a lost dog and its family.

