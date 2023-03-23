Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Your bracket is probably in tatters, but we still have plenty of action left in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament, starting with the first Sweet 16 games Thursday night. Here’s a look at the matchups. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All times Eastern. All spreads and totals taken Wednesday from DraftKings Sportsbook.

East Region

In New York

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-2)

Total: 137.5

6:30 p.m., TBS

The Wildcats opened as slight favorites, but the spread has swung in the other direction, perhaps because of Spartans Coach Tom Izzo’s NCAA tournament history. On Sunday, he scored his 16th tournament win as a lower-seeded team, passing Jim Boeheim for the record, and he is back in the Sweet 16 with a team seeded No. 5 or lower for the fifth time. (It’s his 15th Sweet 16 appearance overall.) Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang is making his first Sweet 16 appearance in his first season as a college head coach, and that inexperience might be driving this anomaly: The Wildcats are the highest-seeded East Region team left yet are underdogs in their Sweet 16 game.

Michigan State is generally good at making three-pointers (38.7 percent for the season, sixth nationally) but isn’t fond of taking three-pointers (only 32.8 percent of its field goal attempts are from deep, 301st in the nation), and it’s just 2-8 this season when shooting worse than 36 percent from three-point range. Those two wins came in their first two NCAA tournament games, and Kansas State’s three-point defense is better than USC’s or Marquette’s. If the Spartans continue to struggle from long range, one has to wonder whether they’ll be able to keep up against a Kansas State team that operates at a faster pace than they’re used to seeing in the Big Ten. Michigan State neither shoots two-point shots well nor gets to the foul line an appreciable amount.

Pick: Kansas State +2

No. 4 Tennessee (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Total: 130.5

9 p.m., TBS

Florida Atlantic tries to shoot opponents out of the gym. It averages 9.7 made three-pointers per game — of the remaining NCAA tournament teams, only Alabama averages more — and seven Owls have attempted at least 93 three-pointers. Problem is, Tennessee’s opponents are shooting a national-worst 26.4 percent from three-point range. Florida Atlantic’s defense isn’t bad, either: The Owls’ opponents have an effective field goal percentage of 45.9, which is among the best marks of any remaining team. Neither offense gets to the free throw line much, neither does all that well when they do, and Tennessee’s would prefer to slow things down.

Pick: Under 130.5

West Region

In Las Vegas

No. 4 Connecticut (-3.5) vs. No. 8 Arkansas

Total: 139.5

7:15 p.m., CBS

You’ve probably heard about how unders are hitting at a nice clip (35-17, 67.3 percent) so far in the NCAA tournament, and part of that is because teams made only 31.2 percent of their three-pointers in the first two rounds, below the season-long average of 34 percent. Connecticut has bucked that trend, making 22 of 47 shots from long range (46.8 percent) in double-digit wins over Iona and St. Mary’s. The Huskies are one of only four teams that shot better than their regular season average on three-pointers in the first two rounds (TCU, Kansas and Marquette are the others, and all three are no longer with us.) Arkansas’ opponents have hit only 30.6 percent of their three-pointers this season (24th nationally), but the Razorbacks themselves have been dreadful from long range (31.3 percent overall on three-pointers, 23.1 percent in two NCAA tournament games) and from the free throw line (69.6 percent for the season). The Razorbacks get 59 percent of their points from two-point shots — only 14 teams get a higher percentage — but Connecticut’s opponents shoot just 45.4 percent from two-point range, and the Huskies have the size down low with Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson and Donovan Clingan to keep the Razorbacks at bay.

Pick: Connecticut -3.5

No. 2 UCLA (-2) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Total: 145.5

9:45 p.m., CBS

Less than two years removed from one of the more riveting games in NCAA tournament history — Gonzaga’s 93-90 buzzer-beating overtime win over UCLA in the 2021 Final Four — the West Coast stalwarts meet again in the Sweet 16. They played in the regular season last year as well, with the Bulldogs beating the Bruins by 20 in the same arena they will play in Thursday.

This year, Gonzaga has the nation’s most efficient offense while UCLA has the No. 2 defense, so at least that portion of the game should be something of a chess match. The Bruins will have the edge when they have the ball, however, because the Bulldogs’ defense has been shaky, particularly when it comes to stopping midrange shots, and that’s UCLA’s bread and butter: 58.9 percent of its scoring comes from two-point shots (16th in the nation), and Gonzaga’s opponents have made 51 percent of their two-pointers (which is around a 50th-percentile number nationally).

The Bruins also employ the pick and roll with great frequency, and the Bulldogs have been terrible at stopping such attacks, ranking 327th in pick-and-roll efficiency on defense.

Pick: UCLA team total over 73.5 points.

