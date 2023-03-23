Terps’ Hakim Hart announces for NBA draft, enters transfer portal

Maryland senior guard Hakim Hart announced Thursday that he will declare for the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal. Hart, who started the past three seasons at Maryland, could use his final season of eligibility at a different school. He is not projected to be selected in the NBA draft, but he could still choose to begin his professional career after four years in college.
🙏🏽… pic.twitter.com/HukxCzdipg— Hakim Hart (@keem___3) March 23, 2023
Hart, a Philadelphia native, steadily improved during his time at Maryland, averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists his senior season. He was a freshman on the 2019-20 team that won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Hart played in the NCAA tournament twice — in 2021, when the Terps reached the second round, and this season, when Maryland again exited in the second round.
Hart’s departure only underscores the need for Coach Kevin Willard to retool his roster heading into next season. Maryland had four seniors, including Hart, in the starting lineup. Point guard Jahmir Young and forward Donta Scott have not yet announced whether they will use their final season of eligibility — the extra year given to players because of the coronavirus pandemic — to return to Maryland.