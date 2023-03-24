Drew Timme and one epic three-pointer propel Gonzaga into region final

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — The latest chapter of Drew Timme’s illustrious college basketball journey began like many others: in a whirlwind of pump fakes, bankers, duck-unders and floaters. Gonzaga’s crafty scoring forward deployed every trick in his deep bag during a Sweet 16 showdown with the UCLA Bruins on Thursday, often looking like a one-man offense as he poured in a game-high 36 points. The 22-year-old Timme, a mustachioed mainstay in Spokane for the past four seasons, even made history by becoming the first player to score at least 20 points in 10 NCAA tournament games.

Nevertheless, Timme was just seconds away from a demoralizing end to his NCAA career, after he missed a pair of free throws in a frantic final minute. UCLA guard Amari Bailey had capitalized on Timme’s misfires, drilling a three-pointer from the left wing to give the Bruins a 76-75 lead with 12.2 seconds left.

Rather than feeding Timme on the final possession, Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis raced up court and surprised the Bruins by pitching the ball back to Julian Strawther. The junior guard, in turn, shocked the entire T-Mobile Arena by launching a three-pointer with his feet touching the edge of the center court logo. When the 32-foot shot swished home and the dust settled on the whiplash action, Gonzaga claimed a 79-76 victory to advance to the Elite Eight, where they will face Connecticut on Saturday.

“One shining moment,” Timme said of Strawther’s deep three. “I think that’s that best way to describe it.”

Sixteen years ago to the day, the Bruins launched a late-game comeback to eliminate the Bulldogs from the Sweet 16, leaving Adam Morrison, the floppy-haired Gonzaga star, sprawled out and crying on the hardwood. Before Strawther’s gutsy triple, the Bulldogs seemed headed for another tearful goodbye.

The Bruins played from ahead for much of the first half, building a 46-33 halftime lead as Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and Amari Bailey all reached double figures before the break. Timme kept Gonzaga in the game by scoring 13 of his team’s first 15 points, but UCLA appeared destined to prevail in the battle of West Coast powers.

But the momentum swings were violent in a topsy-turvy second-half, as the Bruins went more than six minutes without scoring and more than 11 minutes without a field goal. Timme, who added 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, led a 12-3 run shortly after halftime and helped Gonzaga build a 10-point lead with 2:30 seconds remaining.

Through mishaps and missed free throws, the Bulldogs conceded a 10-1 run capped by Bailey’s three-pointer. Bailey, a freshman guard who has come on strong since teammate Jaylen Clark’s season-ending Achilles’ injury earlier this month, tallied 19 points to complement Jacquez, a senior forward who finished with a team-high 29 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists.

But Bailey’s hero status only lasted for the length of a timeout, plus the five seconds it took Gonzaga to race up the court for Strawther’s go-ahead three-pointer. Strawther iced the win with a free throw in the closing seconds, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds and ensuring that Timme would get another chance to reach the Final Four.

“We should have been tighter on Strawther,” Bruins Coach Mick Cronin lamented. “We were the whole game, we just weren’t on that play. If we were tighter, he couldn’t have looped behind.”

