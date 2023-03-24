As Virginia Tech preps for Sweet 16, its all-American lets her sister shine

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elizabeth Kitley had just completed another record-setting performance for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team during its win over visiting South Dakota State on Sunday in the NCAA tournament when the senior center heard fans politely ask for a photo opportunity. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At the time, Kitley was visiting with family following the second-round triumph at Cassell Coliseum in which the two-time ACC player of the year became the school’s all-time leader in blocks. She smiled upon realizing the request from Hokies supporters wasn’t necessarily for images of the 6-foot-6 all-American but rather her half sister, Raven.

Kitley’s older sibling by nine years has become quite the celebrity around Blacksburg, Va., after appearing on local and national television not just as the No. 1 fan of her sister and the Hokies (29-4), the top seed in the Seattle 3 Region, but also because of how she has embraced being differently abled.

Raven is on the autism disorder spectrum, diagnosed during middle school, according to Elizabeth. The way in which Raven nonetheless has thrived continues to serve as an inspiration to Elizabeth as Virginia Tech gets set to face No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-11) Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I think this year especially the amount she has been shown during the games and everything is really nice,” Kitley said. “It’s just cool that they’ve just focused on her a bit, and obviously she’s loving that, and yeah, it’s just cool to bring attention to someone that cares so much about our program that does things that are really important to us that’s not just playing on the court.”

The two were roommates when they lived in the home of their father in Summerfield, N.C., roughly a half-hour car ride northeast of Winston-Salem, where Ralph Kitley played basketball at Wake Forest from 1986 through 1990.

Elizabeth and Raven since have been the closest of friends, and it was in large part because of that inseparable bond that the younger Kitley, then a five-star recruit, committed to Virginia Tech over more established programs.

During the initial stages of the recruiting process, Hokies Coach Kenny Brooks almost immediately formed a kinship with Raven, making sure to include her and the entire Kitley family in team activities. So close did Brooks and Raven become that they would exchange text messages weekly.

The bond between Raven and Elizabeth Kitley is amazing 🧡 pic.twitter.com/BCg0OaJ0G8 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 2, 2023

Raven would have preferred to do so more frequently, but her father limited how often she could reach out to Brooks, whose schedule frequently was overflowing with obligations related to game-planning and other program-related requirements.

So enamored with the Virginia Tech community was Raven that she and Elizabeth made too many unofficial visits to campus for Brooks to count. It didn’t take long for Elizabeth to reach the conclusion that playing for Brooks and the Hokies would be an ideal fit.

“It’s kind of funny,” Brooks said. “Raven was probably more of an extrovert than Liz was, so she’s probably more easy to talk to, and we had a lot of fun with her, and it kind of broke the ice. Just getting to know the whole family, even knowing the dog’s name and everything, it just really became family oriented, and it wasn’t like we were recruiting just a player. We were recruiting the whole family.”

Kitley’s family since has attended almost every home game or those on neutral courts, with the exception of holiday tournaments in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, according to Brooks, who indicated Elizabeth’s parents encouraged him to coach their daughter rather than coddle.

The results began to unfold right away. In her first season Kitley was named ACC freshman of the year, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 56.2 percent. Two years later she set a single-season program record with 237 field goals while averaging 18.1 points on the way to her first ACC player of the year award.

As a junior, Kitley made a school-record 17 field goals in a 75-38 rout at George Washington. Later that season she set the Virginia Tech record for scoring in an NCAA tournament game with 42 points in an 84-81 loss to Florida Gulf Coast in the first round.

This season, Kitley became the Hokies’ career scoring leader during a dramatic 61-59 win over North Carolina in February, sinking the winning basket at the buzzer on the road. One month earlier she set the school’s career record for field goals in a victory over Wake Forest.

Liz Kitley (@elizabethkitley) gets the pass and BEATS THE BUZZER for #9 Virginia Tech to beat #23 North Carolina on the road 61-59 pic.twitter.com/lGjPFKP2Vv — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 24, 2023

Individual accomplishments, however, are that much more meaningful for Kitley when they accompany team prosperity. The Hokies are well on their way after advancing to their second regional semifinal in program history thanks to a school-record 29th win.

To secure a berth in the Final Four, Virginia Tech first must vanquish one of the most storied programs in women’s basketball history. The Lady Vols have won eight national championships, second only to Connecticut, which is the No. 2 seed in Seattle 3 and a potential opponent for the Hokies in the regional final.

Virginia Tech beat Tennessee, making its 36th appearance in the round of 16, earlier this season, 59-56, with Kitley collecting team highs of nine rebounds and three blocks in Knoxville, Tenn.

“I think Disney should pick it up, and it’d be a fantastic movie,” Brooks said. “I laugh and joke with Liz that she broke the record for most unofficial visits to a school, her and [teammate] Cayla [King]. It’s funny because now that she’s here she sees how much effort and energy goes into a visit, she apologized.

“I just start laughing. I tell her, ‘You were well worth it.’ We just always felt like she was the type of player that could take us to a different level.”

