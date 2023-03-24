Florida Atlantic stifles Tennessee, crashes the Elite Eight

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — They come from a land of palm trees and retirees. They have a baby-faced coach named Dusty, a 7-foot center named Vladislav and a scant three decades of Division I existence. They have won 34 games this season when nobody was looking. They won again Thursday night in the world’s most famous arena, and with one more victory they will infiltrate the highest level of college basketball.

Don’t ask, “Who?” — just say, “Hoo!” The Florida Atlantic Owls of Boca Raton crashed the Elite Eight with a 62-55 victory over Tennessee at Madison Square Garden, where their cheering section filled a quadrant of the lower bowl and spent the furious second half chanting a combination of letters previously unfamiliar to the NCAA tournament: “F-A-U! F-A-U!”

The Owls (34-3), criminally underseeded as a No. 9 because they come from unheralded Conference USA, perhaps underestimated because they beat No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson to make the second weekend, toppled fourth-seeded Tennessee despite scoring only 22 points in the first half. They responded in the second with a barrage of three-pointers as Tennessee’s offense turned into porridge, ultimately unable to overcome the late-season loss of point guard Zakai Zeigler to a torn knee ligament.

Florida Atlantic’s second-half surge, powered by 13 points from Johnell Davis, who had a game-high 15 total, set up one of the more unconventional late-March tussles on record. Kansas State has not been to the Final Four since 1964. Florida Atlantic had not won an NCAA tournament games as of two weeks ago. One of them will snip nets Saturday night and book travel for Houston.

By the final buzzer, the Owls’ Sweet 16 victory had become assured. Guards Nick Boyd and Bryan Greenlee sauntered toward those fans in red and blue, climbed atop the scorer’s table and raised their arms, asking for more noise. Coach Dusty May walked to midcourt and shook hands with Volunteers Coach Rick Barnes, who was coaching in Division I before Florida Atlantic was playing in Division I.

Even at its best, Tennessee (25-11) does not win games so much as it chokes the life out of them. It held its first two opponents in the tournament, Louisiana Lafayette and Duke, to 55 and 52 points respectively. The Volunteers create layers of defense with their zone, trapping ballhandlers into offensive fouls and funneling would-be scorers into towering big men Uros Plavsic and Jonas Aidoo. They hound the ball while rarely fouling.

Florida Atlantic prefers to play a fast-paced, highflying style on offense, but the Volunteers suffocated them early, too. In the first half, the Owls totaled as many made baskets (nine) as turnovers. The Owls shot 37.5 percent, made only 3 of 14 three-point attempts and attempted only two foul shots. Florida Atlantic maintained contact, though, because of Tennessee shot only 31.3 percent. Tennessee led by the eyesore score of 27-22 at half.

Early in the second half, Boyd drained a three-pointer that sliced Tennessee’s lead to four. In an ensuring timeout, the Owls’ cheering section stood and bellowed, “F-A-U! F-A-U!”

At that moment, Tennessee simply stopped scoring. It settled too often for long jump shots and missed most of them. Tennessee made seven of its first 21 shots in the second half, missing eight out of nine as Florida Atlantic stole the lead and stretched out one of its own. Tennessee did not attempt a second-half free throw until 4:12 left, at which point Jahmai Mashack bricked both attempts. The Volunteers shot 33.3 percent for the game.

After Mashack’s layup gave Tennessee a 39-33 lead with 12:51 left, Florida Atlantic reeled off a program-defining 18-2 run over the next 6:04. By the time the Owls’ fans realized they were not dreaming, Florida Atlantic led 51-41.

The Volunteers did not fade, shrinking their deficit to five and hoisting a pair of three-pointers that would have slashed it to two. Sticking to the theme of their night, both clanged off the rim.

Florida Atlantic had enough poise to withstand the challenge. With less than a minute left and FAU up seven, Davis soared among the Tennessee trees for an offensive rebound. He drained both foul shots, and the odd possibility of Florida Atlantic shouldering its way into college basketball’s elite became hard reality.

In the crowd, the blue-and-red section roared: “Let’s go Owls! Let’s go Owls!” A meaningless replay review with 4.8 seconds left seemed cruel to those in orange and allowed those Owls to bask a little longer. They may have come out of nowhere, but they are here now.

