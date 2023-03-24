LSU escapes against Utah and heads to the Elite Eight

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Jenna Johnson walked to the free throw line Friday night with her team’s season on the line, and a chance to send Utah to the Elite Eight for just the second time in school history. Utah trailed by a point with 4.7 seconds left and the sophomore had a pair of free throws to retake the lead in a game that had 12 lead changes and 11 ties.

With LSU fans screaming at the top of their lungs, Johnson bent her knees, flicked her wrist and watched the ball come up completely short. Air ball from a 74.8 percent free throw shooter. The noise from the stands only increased as Johnson needed the second free throw to tie the game. That one careened off the rim.

Johnson went to the bench in tears and LSU went on for a 66-63 victory, sending the Tigers to the next round in the Greenville 2 Region.

LSU will face Miami on Sunday after the No. 9 seed Hurricanes continued their unlikely run with a 70-65 victory over No. 4 seed Villanova. Miami advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

“Everybody thought it was going to be this track meet,” LSU Coach Kim Mulkey said. “They average this, we average that. At the end of the day, if you’re a basketball junkie, you had to enjoy some of that going on tonight because neither team turned it over a lot. We were pushing, we were shoving. They were pushing. You’re just battling. You’re trying to try to win a ballgame.”

Mulkey talked about expectations in the lead-up to Friday’s game. Just two seasons ago, the team won nine games and missed the NCAA tournament for the third time in five chances. Mulkey was hired, took the Tigers to the second round in 2022 and now they’re in the Elite Eight.

Advertisement

Mulkey pondered if they “might be feeding the monster too quickly, but it sure beats the heck out of losing.”

Those expectations will continue to rise after the tight victory.

“Just going into this game and just proving everybody wrong, we knew what we had,” LSU center Angel Reese said. “We fought hard all four quarters. I’m super happy for this team.”

The biggest storyline heading into the meeting was the matchup between opposing all-American centers — LSU’s first-teamer Reese and Utah’s second-teamer Alissa Pili. Reese finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks while tying Teaira McCown for the SEC single-season record with 31 double-doubles. Pili was a force in her own right before fouling out late with 14 points, but Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 20 points and Issy Palmer added 15 points.

Advertisement

Reese had to sit in the second quarter with two early fouls and LaDazhia Williams picked up the slack and posted a game-high 24 points. She called it the best game of her career.

“Being a senior, I’m not ready to go home,” Williams said. “We already know where we want to go. Angel getting in an early foul trouble, I just felt like I needed to step up as a senior and just be a leader on the court and just do what I can for my team.”

Neither team led by more than eight points and each quarter ended within four points. LSU seemed to grab control midway through the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 60-52 lead, but Utah bounced back with an 11-1 stretch that included nine points from Kneepkens. The Utes led, 63-61, but wouldn’t score again.

“Time will give some perspective, only one team finishes this tournament without a tearful locker room,” Utah Coach Lynne Roberts said. “Jenna, I thought she played her tail off today. She left it all out there, and I just told her I was proud of her. A game never comes down to the last shot. I love that kid. She’s a fighter. It’s hard. Those are pressure moments. It’s a growing experience for her. She’s just a sophomore.”

Two of the top five scoring teams in the nation didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in a back-and-forth first half that ended in a 33-29 Utah lead. LSU punched first with a 9-2 run to open the game as their purple-and-gold fans erupted in the stands. The Utes eventually settled down and answered with a 10-2 run of their own and the two teams went into the second quarter tied at 16.

The second quarter was the opposite with Utah opening with a 9-2 run before Williams started cooking and did the heavy lifting during an 11-2 stretch in which the Tigers’ superior athleticism took over. A pair of triples from Kneepkens and Dasia Young sent Utah into halftime with the lead.

GiftOutline Gift Article