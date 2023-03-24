March Madness live updates Sweet 16 rolls on in the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments

After an epic set of games Thursday night, March Madness continues Friday with Sweet 16 games in both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. Two top seeds and the year’s biggest underdog story are in action on the men’s side, while two of the best players in the country will take the court in the women’s tournament. The first tip is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
The women’s games start first, with Miami facing Villanova at 2:30 p.m. LSU and dominant forward Angel Reese take on Utah at approximately 5, before Iowa and its transcendent guard, Caitlin Clark, face Colorado at 7:30. Louisville and Mississippi meet in the last game on the schedule at approximately 10.
On the men’s side, top-seeded Alabama continues its run against San Diego State at 6:30 p.m., and fellow No. 1 seed Houston meets Miami at 7:15. Princeton aims to become the second No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight when it faces Creighton at approximately 9. The night’s final game matches Xavier against Texas at approximately 9:45, and both teams’ coaches followed an unlikely path to get there.
1/3
Live contributors End of carousel
Just now
Just now
20 min ago
20 min ago