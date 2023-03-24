March Madness live updates Sweet 16 rolls on in the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments

After an epic set of games Thursday night, March Madness continues Friday with Sweet 16 games in both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. Two top seeds and the year’s biggest underdog story are in action on the men’s side, while two of the best players in the country will take the court in the women’s tournament. The first tip is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.