Miami sends Houston packing along with the rest of the No. 1 seeds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Like many a human being, that old prankster March Madness seems to get nuttier with age, so on Friday night the beloved old galoot decided he’d had enough of what limited chalk he’d permitted this March. He went ahead and did something he’d never done in all the bracketed mayhem since the seeding structure began in 1985: He chucked away all his No. 1 seeds before the Elite Eight.

What an eccentric.

The last top seed to go, Houston, found itself tangled with someone superior, a capable ACC regular season champion and a seasoned program of the basketball arts. It found itself down 70-53 to Miami (Fla.) midway through the second half and then found itself ousted, 89-75, two rounds before it might have become the first program since Butler to play a Final Four in its home city. All of that came about because of a program that has spent the last 11 seasons gathering know-how and steam, with Coach Jim Larrañaga’s artwork never better than at his young 73, some 17 years after he and George Mason floated to the Final Four and to the national imagination.

“Everybody else was talking about that (Final Four at home),” Houston leader Marcus Sasser said, while the Cougars “knew how hard it is to get to the Final Four” and how its hometown presence “doesn’t mean we get extra points or something,” and now the 2023 Final Four had secured its place as the third without any No. 1 seeds, after 2006 and 2011, while the 2023 Elite Eight has broken new upset ground. At least the 2011 group had No. 1 Kansas before VCU popped it.

Yet by the time the Hurricanes (28-7) shot a preposterous 51.7 percent (44 percent from three) against the nation’s most spoilsport defense, all the No. 1s had made unexpected travel bookings home, and the Elite Eight bracket had filled with funky numbers. Those included Miami’s No. 5 seeding, perhaps a reflection of the ACC’s subpar year but perhaps also a slight for a program that has dented four of the last 10 Sweet 16s and both of the last two Elite Eights.

“They’re good,” Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson marveled.

“Probably the best offense we’ve played,” Houston freshman Terrance Arceneaux said, and that 51.7 did surpass the percentage of any of the other tournament teams Houston played along its way to 33-4.

And as another No. 1 seed came to rest and joined the customary silent locker rooms of March, Arceneaux said the Cougars’ bond had been “amazing,” which made the ending seem “unreal,” as if, “Yeah, it can’t be true.”

In its bid to go home to go high, Houston had brought along that defense for which it is known, dreaded and situated in first place in national statistics (36.1 percent field goal shooting for glum opponents). Yet Miami had startling amounts of fun against the Cougars, no player more so than sophomore guard Nijel Pack, whose 26 points included seven splashdowns out of 10 tries from far away, against a defense that usually yields 27.4 percent to those shooting long against it.

“Yeah, it was a joke,” Larrañaga said of Pack. “He was ridiculous.”

“My teammates fed me early and got me going,” Pack said, his CV including time at Kansas State and thus time in this Big 12 tournament arena. “It was all from my teammates.”

“These guys are great offensive players,” Larrañaga said of his guys, and that certainly included ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong, who wove into the mix his 20 points, seven drawn fouls, 9-for-11 free throw shooting, six rebounds, three assists and puny number of turnovers (one) for a team that committed a puny number of turnovers (six) against a team generally causing a harsher number (almost 14).

The unusual merriment versus a merry-killing team began early, and the Hurricanes grabbed a 25-23 lead at the eight-minute mark and held onto that thing until halftime, including making three-point shots both audacious and normal. They caused turnovers both unsightly and unsightlier (six for Houston to one for Miami). They ran some breakaways, made some dunks and shot 15-for-32, that 46.9 percent landing well above the average for people trying to shoot against Houston.

By halftime, when Miami led, 42-36, as Pack stood 4-for-6 from far away, the question repeated that of Houston’s second-round game against Auburn. Would all that scoring energy wear down in the barbed wire? Auburn, after all, shot 55.2 percent in the first half to lead, 41-31, that night (16-for-29), then 4-for-24 from there to finish at 37.7 percent (20-for-53).

It was fun until it wasn’t.

Miami persisted, then yielded some, then persisted. It got Norchad Omier’s drive and layup and three-point play to start the half, and it got Jordan Miller’s recollection of an interior pass he briefly lost for a layup, and it got a 47-36 lead, whereupon Sampson got a timeout. Whatever Sampson said, took.

The Cougars began painstakingly doing away with their deficit, and their defense began to resemble the pure hell of its design, reputation and cold, hard reality. By the time they got Jamal Shead’s driving layup, Shead’s jumper with a free throw attached afterward, and Tramon Mark’s confident pull-up on a second-chance basket after a lob-and-dunk short-circuited, the score stood 47-43, and the game stood on.

Yet Miami, still the better this night and maybe actually, wriggled out of trouble when its lead got nervous at 51-49, and managed to find further enjoyment. Omier’s tough putback on one of his 13 rebounds provided a 56-51 lead, epitomized an inner toughness that matched Houston 35-35 on rebounds, and might have tilted a bit of attention from what Pack might do out on the perimeter.

Out there, Pack went afire again, hitting a raining, long arc of a three-point shot from the left of the top with 12:53 left and a quick toss from up top with 12:12 left. That sent Miami ahead, 62-53, and left Pack with seven makes from three-point range and irresistible to the eyes. That also sent his teammates into a fine contagion. When Jordan Miller swished one from the right of the top and Wooga Poplar buried one from the left edge, those two shots had bookended a fierce drive from Wong that spawned two free throws.

Add that up, and the score stood 70-53, with the idea of a Houston rally from that chasm beyond far-fetched, especially with Miami clogging the inside and daring the three against a team that can shoot the three but has mastered the two. The No. 1 had gone matched from a team that had its own guts to go with its glitz, and a team that had crowded into an elevator Thursday night and gotten stuck.

“I think they’ve (Cougars) got to worry about us, too, just like we’ve got to worry about them,” said Omier, the big muscle from Nicaragua.

“I told them, ‘You guys got to be in the paint like you were in the elevator,’” Larrañaga said.

Soon after that, they crowded into a joyous group dance, and if you cupped your ear from Kansas City to Louisville and back, you might have heard March Madness growl and then giggle.

