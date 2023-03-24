What’s new at Nationals Park for 2023

Food

The two most notable additions to the ballpark’s food lineup are Swizzler and Capo Deli. Swizzler, which began as a food truck and opened its first stand-alone restaurant in Navy Yard in 2020, will offer smashburgers, fried chicken sandwiches and hand-cut fries, with locations in Sections 106, 130 and 320.

Capo Deli, which opened its first location in Shaw in 2017, replaces the former Hard Times concession stand next to See You Tater in Section 107. Capo’s menu of sandwiches includes the Italian combo with capicola, genoa salami and provolone; roasted turkey and provolone; and a tomato and mozzarella caprese. It will also offer tri-color pasta with genoa salami, provolone and housemade dressing.

Don’t fret, Hard Times fans. The local chain, which was an original vendor when the ballpark opened in 2008 and returned after a long hiatus last season, will operate a portable stand in Section 128.

Jammin’ Island BBQ is back for the first time since 2018, with locations in Sections 218 and 243. The menu includes jerk chicken, jerk ribs, a pulled jerk chicken sandwich, a jerk angus burger and a variety of sides, including potato salad and plantains. Chesapeake Crab Cake Co. also returns with a crab cake sandwich, crab dog, crab pretzel and crab nachos.

Char Bar in right field plaza will offer certified kosher food, including pulled beef brisket sliders, falafel sliders, hot dogs, potato wedges and potato knishes. The Budweiser Brew House menu features several new items, including truffle mac 'n cheese, barbacoa tacos and a crab hot dog.

Post reporter Scott Allen gives us a tour of the new concessions at Nationals Park: The Cherry Blossom cocktail, smash burger and more. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Other food options include Ben’s Chili Bowl (Sections 110, 140 and 307), Haute Dogs (Section 105), Shake Shack (Section 240), La Casita Pupuseria (Section 117), Arepa Zone (Center Field Plaza and Section 304), Roaming Rooster (Section 238), Capital City Mambo Sauce (Section 231), Rocklands BBQ (Section 118) and South Mountain Creamery (Sections 115, 136 and 310).

