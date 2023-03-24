Victor Robles at spring training: ‘May I have your attention please?’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The better Victor Robles hits, the louder his deep voice rings through the Washington Nationals’ spring training facility. Two singles Thursday night, both off Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia, raised his batting average to .351 and his OPS to .995 in 41 at-bats this spring. So after he exited the exhibition, Robles cleared his throat accordingly.

“Hey media!” he yelled in the hallway connecting the field to the Nationals’ clubhouse. Told he was wanted for a group interview, he shot back: “Really? Wow.”

Maybe a half-hour passed. Robles, as he does, got in a postgame lift and then spotted the same reporters waiting outside Manager Dave Martinez’s office.

“Media!” he shouted. “Come on now!”

Martinez didn’t have to ask who it was. In just a few breaths, he praised Robles’s continued production and lamented another mistake on the base paths. After Luis García — the Nationals’ infielder, not the Astros’ pitcher — scorched a grounder to first, Robles didn’t realize it was a tag play at second and chose not to slide. On his second single, Robles picked up an extra bag on a lazy throw to the cutoff man between third and home. Overall, he poked two more hits after reaching twice in his previous two games. Against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, he singled and walked. Against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, he ripped a double and a homer off Jack Flaherty, both hits topping 100 mph in exit velocity.

Advertisement

Yes, it’s spring training, but Robles is beating major league starters in a way he rarely has in recent seasons. Since helping the Nationals capture to the 2019 World Series, Robles has a .291 on-base percentage and .306 slugging percentage over the past three seasons. Those numbers include just 51 extra-base hits (36 doubles, four triples, 11 homers) and 59 walks. And this came after he finished sixth in rookie of the year voting in 2019, when he had 53 extra-base hits (33 doubles, three triples) and 35 walks.

That season, he set career highs in games (155) and strikeouts (140). There has always been good and bad with Robles, who’s a highlight reel in one moment and a blooper reel in the next. But no matter how rough he’s been at the plate, the Nationals have maintained, sometimes against all logic and reason, that a past version of Robles can be unlocked still.

A .995 OPS down here feels like a start. Now comes the challenge of carrying this form into Opening Day at Nationals Park.

Advertisement

“You know, in terms of just the results themselves and the numbers, I really don’t care much about that,” Robles, speaking in Spanish through a team interpreter, said of his success in Florida. “Maybe partly because I’m on the team. It’s just a matter of making sure that I take the right approach.”

Robles is not the only player clicking at the end of camp. First baseman Dominic Smith logged five hits Wednesday and Thursday, including two homers, two singles and a double. And all five members of the expected rotation had strong turns in the last week: five innings, four hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts for Chad Kuhl; six innings, five hits, one run, no walks and five strikeouts for Patrick Corbin; six innings, four hits, no runs, no walks and five strikeouts for Josiah Gray; six innings, two hits, no runs, one walk and eight strikeouts for MacKenzie Gore; and six innings, four hits, one run, two walks and five strikeouts for Trevor Williams in a 5-4 loss to the Astros on Thursday.

But more than Smith, Kuhl, Corbin, Gray, Gore or Williams, Robles’s results are reflected in his volume. While reporters waited to speak with him, a woman’s voice over the intercom told everyone to evacuate because of a fire in the building. Over and over, a recording played the same message, even though no one seemed concerned or in any danger. And when it finally stopped, Robles was heard saying “Thank you!” from the bathroom. Then he mimicked the message at his locker, saying: “May I have your attention please? May I have your attention please?”

Advertisement

The louder Robles is, the more fun he’s having, the higher the likelihood he’s contributing for the Nationals. They could certainly use it once the games start to count.

“We spread [his legs] out, got his hands a little bit freer [and lower], and he’s just trying to hit the ball up the middle of the field, really,” Martinez said Thursday night. “We want to keep things simple for him: Just move the baseball … Just put the ball in play. He’s done a great job. He’s had a really good spring. He’s got a little bit of confidence, which is good, so I hope he starts off quick and keeps it going.”

GiftOutline Gift Article