San Diego State ousts top-seeded Alabama as the No. 1s keep dropping

LOUISVILLE — San Diego State had a promising formula: Use its relentless defense to fluster Alabama and hope its offense does just enough. The first part of the plan worked, finally making the top-seeded Crimson Tide look vulnerable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight San Diego State’s only problem? Its own offense, which was stifled by Alabama’s size and skill. And then Darrion Trammell had an answer — a badly needed response when the game had started to slip out of reach. Trammell erased a sizable deficit on his own and carried the fifth-seeded Aztecs to a 71-64 victory, making Alabama the third No. 1 seed to exit the NCAA tournament.

The 5-foot-10 transfer from Seattle University has slumped at times through this season. Not here. Trammell scored 21 points, none more important than his eight straight points midway through the second half after the Aztecs had fallen into nine-point hole with their offense sputtering.

San Diego State (30-6) successfully turned this Sweet 16 matchup at the KFC Yum Center into just what it wanted: a physical, defensive battle. And Trammell’s heroics were enough to earn his team a trip to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The Aztecs will meet the winner of Friday’s late Creighton-Princeton game for a chance to play in the Final Four.

Once fifth-year bench player Adam Seiko hit a three-pointer to finish the 12-0 run that Trammell started, the Aztecs had a three-point lead with 8:43 remaining. Alabama, the tournament’s top overall seed, made a late push with a desperate press. Mark Sears scored seven straight points during a stretch of about 30 seconds — which included San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee missing the front end of a one-and-one to keep Alabama’s hope alive.

The next time Alabama fouled, Matt Bradley calmly made two free throws, providing a five-point cushion. Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller then missed a three-pointer — a recurring issue for the Tide, which finished the game 3 for 27 from beyond the arc — and the Tide kept testing the Aztecs ability to navigate its press and make free throws. San Diego State successfully managed both.

As Aguek Arop shot free throws with eight seconds remaining, players on the bench were already hugging one another and fans had their cellphones lifted, ready to capture the moment.

The Aztecs earned it, countering Alabama’s surge early in the second half. Miller, limited by foul trouble in the first half, hit a three just after the intermission. Then his teammates generated an 8-0 burst that pushed Alabama (31-6) into the lead. Alabama, with a significant size advantage, repeatedly had its way around the basket and on the boards, enjoying a 52-48 rebounding edge.

Miller, the freshman star and soon-to-be NBA draft lottery pick, is Alabama’s engine. The versatile 6-foot-9 forward can sink three-pointers (nearly three per game) and block shots with his lanky wingspan. But against the Aztecs, Miller had a quiet start: He missed four shots, committed two fouls and had two turnovers before he was substituted out after about five minutes.

Alabama, which had showcased its athletic excellence on the court, has faced intense scrutiny because of Miller’s link to the January shooting death of a young mother. A detective with the Tuscaloosa police department testified last month that Miller drove a gun to a now-former teammate, who handed the weapon to a friend, who shot and killed 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller has not been charged with a crime, is not considered a suspect and has cooperated with police, the school has said. Miller’s attorney has said his client “never touched” the weapon allegedly used in the killing.

That tragedy, and Miller’s presence at the scene, followed the Tide through second half of the season. But he had continued to excel. Until he ran into the Aztecs, who held him to nine points on 3-for-19 shooting (including just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc).

Alabama often has an electric, up-tempo offense with the fourth-most three-pointers attempted (29.6 per game) in Division I. But against that suffocating San Diego State defense, the Crimson Tide couldn’t get a boost from the perimeter, and by halftime, San Diego State had built a 28-23 lead.

Alabama returned to the court with an answer. But San Diego State returned to its formula and the Crimson Tide ran out of responses.

