Sean Miller, his coaching life a full circle, has Xavier back in Sweet 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Look, a chronic victim of March meanness has bobbed to the surface for a seventh Sweet 16 but a first in forever (six years). There he is, in the arena hallway, surrounded by TV cameras, sharing pearls about “how fragile it is,” life in the brackets. He might be setting himself up for more of the agony of almost in which March specializes. He must really love basketball.

For somebody still a pup-looking 54, Sean Miller has such volumes of hell and heaven in this part of the calendar while coaching Xavier and then Arizona and then Xavier again. He has coached a team that ran a Mike Krzyzewski team off the floor in a Sweet 16 (2011) and coached a team that got run off the floor by upstart Buffalo in the first round (2018). He has gone 1-1 against Xavier while coaching Arizona after coaching Xavier and 1-1 against Pitt while coaching Xavier after having played for Pitt. He has lost to Gonzaga as a No. 14 seed and blasted Gonzaga as a No. 1. He has been at this with enough ubiquity to run across his former Xavier boss, Thad Matta, three times while Matta coached Ohio State, which hardly seems fair of the brackets. (Miller went 1-2.) He has been at it so long that the player who scored 35 points in Gonzaga’s 79-75 win over Xavier in Miller’s first tournament game, Adam Morrison, turned 38 last July.

“I am here to tell you,” Miller said that day, “that the road getting here was really, really difficult.”

Does he ever know by now.

He’s so voluminous he has beaten Texas, 70-69, in a second-round game (2011) somebody brought up Thursday, whereupon Miller said, “I actually forgot about that.”

Atop all, he has ventured to four Elite Eights without venturing one precious slot further, an excruciation he can recite in good-sport detail as he did one day in Tucson in 2017, like the bit about how when you lose in the Elite Eight, the harshest round in which to lose, you go to your quiet locker room while the sound of the merriment out on the court barrels in every time someone opens the door.

How gross.

He’s a robust 21-11 in March Madness games, a .656 winning percentage in an event of which Houston’s Kelvin Sampson said Thursday, “Look at the teams that are home; ask them how hard it is to win in the tournament,” but also an event of which everybody says, Hey bud, when you going to the Final Four?

And then, when his Arizona years (2009-21) ran aground, when the program he oversaw joined a fistful of others in managing to catch the attention of the FBI, and after the fun and the hope dissolved into the charges and the denials and the assistant coach pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery to pay a player, which does seem quaint by now, Miller eventually got fired in April 2021 and went absent for a season.

It’s America, though, so they always come back — hello, St. John’s! — and so Thursday in the hallway Miller spoke about whether he knew he would see this stage again or wondered whether he wouldn’t. “The honesty of it is both,” he said. “I think I probably waffled. If given my next opportunity, did I have enough confidence that I felt like a team that I’m coaching could get back to the Sweet 16? No doubt. But sometimes when you don’t have a team, you wonder when and where it will be.”

An old friend from Cincinnati, a long-proud basketball program a century-and-change old, craved him back to sort out an absence even more unthinkable in the American construct: Xavier’s AWOL from March Madness ever since that haunting 2018 day in Nashville when the top-seeded Musketeers ran into a thorny second-round forest through which many a hopeful has staggered: a Florida State defense.

Now the Xavier players had the new coach who used to be the old coach (2004-09), and now they had that different feeling certain people can engender.

“The one thing I really liked about how he talked,” Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel said earlier this tournament, “is everyone is talking about how it’s going to be a rebuilding year, and he kind of made it known that this isn’t going to be a rebuilding year.”

“The way that he feels about basketball,” center Jack Nunge said, “and how much he loves the sport and loves coaching us, I think that’s really brought me to appreciate it more.”

“He said he wanted this program,” guard Souley Boum said, “to be built on toughness, togetherness, people that’s going to go out there and play hard and play together.”

They’ve had one season with him, and they’re 27-9 and a runner-up in the brutish Big East and playing opposite Texas because of course they are, because Miller’s March path often seems to echo an earlier juncture. Miller has lived his rare career trajectory.

“The last time that my wife and I lived in Cincinnati,” he said Thursday, “we had three young sons. I went to soccer games, Little League baseball games. I watched one of my sons get stuck in the center field fence where his foot got stuck, and could’ve run about six home runs around while I had to walk out there and get his foot out of the fence. I won’t tell you which one of my three sons.”

Now: “This time, 13 years later, all three of them are out of the house. One of them’s an attorney. One of them’s part of our staff. And my third son is a student at Arizona.”

Beyond that, there’s this: “Some of my biggest supporters and friends that I used to see all the time in Cincinnati the last time, they now live in Florida. Imagine that. They come back and forth.”

So he’s at this again, trying to revisit the Elite Eight, which must count as either some form of bravery or some therapy about leaning into his horror chambers. He has lost there by 19 to a team that got 17 points and three assists from Russell Westbrook and 19 points and four assists from Kevin Love (UCLA, 2008); by two to eventual national champion Connecticut (2011); by one in overtime to Wisconsin, featuring the kind of charge-block call that doesn’t seem to exit the memory bank (2014); and by seven to Wisconsin again (2015), after which a coach just doesn’t want to hear anybody’s encouragement anymore.

The 27-9 team he has brought here trailed Kennesaw State by 13 with 9:57 left, then won by five in the first round, then led Pitt by 20 with 7:22 left and won by 11 in the second. That got him to another Sweet 16, where a reporter brought up that Texas game from 2011 and a certain five-second violation against the Longhorns that seems to have been paramount to that game, a reminder that all these people are at least sort of mad.

Miller reached back into the crowded, vaunted and haunted vault in his head and said, “I do [remember that],” before seeking and receiving some laughs: “I thought he got the call perfect. Five-and-a-half is what I had it at.”

