The NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s Sweet 16 rolls on Friday with four more games. Here’s a look at the matchups and a pick for each of them. All times Eastern. Spreads and totals taken Thursday from DraftKings Sportsbook unless noted. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight South Region In Louisville No. 1 Alabama (-7.5) vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Total: 137

6:30 p.m., TBS

The top five teams in terms of Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency ranking all are still alive in the NCAA tournament, and Alabama-San Diego State is the only Sweet 16 matchup between two of those teams, with the Crimson Tide ranking third nationally and the Aztecs fifth. There’s one reason to like the under.

Alabama operates at a blistering pace and gets a majority of its points (57 percent) from either three-pointers or free throws. But San Diego State’s opponents are shooting only 28.7 percent from three-point range this season, and in two NCAA tournament games the Aztecs have shut down two teams that favor three-pointers almost as much as Alabama: College of Charleston and Furman combined to make only 11 of 50 long-range attempts (22 percent). Another reason to like the under.

Likewise, Alabama’s defense ranks first nationally in effective field goal percentage, which accounts for the fact that three-pointers are worth more than two-pointers. San Diego State doesn’t have any elite shooters. Plus, there is lingering concern about the health of Alabama leading scorer Brandon Miller, who allegedly is battling a groin injury. Miller didn’t score in 19 minutes against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the Crimson Tide’s NCAA tournament opener and then made only 5 of 17 field goal attempts against Maryland in the round of 32. If he can’t get his catch-and-shoot game going because of his injury, it could hurt Alabama on the scoreboard.

The under it is.

Pick: Under 137 points.

No. 6 Creighton (-9.5) vs. No. 15 Princeton

Total: 139.5

9 p.m., TBS

The Tigers’ Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 is the byproduct of their ability to slow down two offenses that rank 10th and ninth in efficiency: Princeton held Arizona to 55 points (nearly 27 points fewer than its season average) and Missouri to 63 (almost 16 points fewer than average). That second matchup also was fortunate, because Missouri is one of the poorest power-conference rebounding teams in the country. Princeton took full advantage, allowing Missouri to grab only 22.2 percent of its missed shots, below its already bad average of 26.3.

Creighton probably will be less fazed by Princeton trying to slow everything down, because it operates at a comparable pace. But still, second chances could be hard to come by for either team. Both teams aren’t great on the offensive glass, with Princeton ranking 180th in offensive rebounding percentage and Creighton at 275th. Conversely, both excel at cleaning up their opponents’ missed shots (the Tigers are seventh nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, the Bluejays 13th). Neither team gets to the foul line at a great clip, neither team fouls that much, and both teams scheme defensively to take away the three-pointer. I think it adds up to a low-scoring game.

Pick: Under 139.5 points (BetMGM).

Midwest Region

In Kansas City, Mo.

No. 1 Houston (-7.5) vs. No. 5 Miami

Total: 138

7:15 p.m., CBS

The battle between Miami’s offense (11th nationally in total efficiency) and Houston’s defense (fourth in efficiency) is something of a wash, so I’ll focus here on the mismatches between the Cougars’ offense and Hurricanes’ defense.

Houston’s offense relies upon the pick and roll more than nearly any other team, and Miami’s offense is terrible at stopping it, ranking 337th in pick-and-roll defensive efficiency. The Hurricanes also are pretty bad at stopping catch-and-shoot three-pointers (338th in defensive efficiency), and that’s also something the Cougars employ at a fairly frequent rate along with midrange shots (shots that aren’t three-pointers or taken near the rim). Miami’s defense ranks 355th in efficiency against midrange attempts.

It’s just a tough matchup for Miami’s defense, which is the lowest-rated in terms of Ken Pomeroy overall efficiency of any team remaining in the tournament. The Cougars will get their points here, especially considering standout guard Marcus Sasser said he will be “close to 100” percent for the game after missing the American Athletic Conference tournament final and Houston’s NCAA tournament opener with a groin injury.

Pick: Houston team total over 72.5 points.

No. 2 Texas (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Xavier

Total: 149

9:45 p.m., CBS

The Musketeers’ rotation is essentially down to six players; Xavier’s five starters plus sixth man Desmond Claude have gotten 97.5 percent of the team’s minutes in its two NCAA tournament games. That’s something of a concern for a team that will be playing in its sixth game in 15 days on Friday night. Texas has played the same number of games over the same number of nights, but the Longhorns go nine deep.

Texas is at least a little lucky to be in this situation. It came into its round-of-32 game against Penn State knowing the Nittany Lions loved to bomb it from three-point range, and Penn State put up 28 three-pointers. If a couple more had fallen — the Nittany Lions made only eight, and at 28.6 percent they shot 10 points worse than their season average — Texas might have been headed home instead of winning by five.

Xavier shoots three-pointers at a much lower rate than Penn State: Only 31.4 percent of its field goal attempts are from deep, which ranks 320th in the nation. But the Musketeers also are good at making the ones they take (38.9 percent, the third-best mark in the nation), and one has to think Xavier Coach Sean Miller — in his 12th NCAA tournament — might have noticed Texas was allowing Penn State all those long-range shots (after taking only 12 three-pointers in the first round against Kennesaw State, the Musketeers took 24 against Pittsburgh, five more than their season average).

Pick: Xavier +4.5

