Connecticut blitzes Gonzaga to reach the Final Four

LAS VEGAS — A juggernaut makes its name by winning pretty, obliterating overmatched opponents with pace, force and poise. But the NCAA tournament has a knack for humbling its most talented teams. Inevitably, shots don’t fall, fouls mount and rival coaches pull out all the stops. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Connecticut Huskies found themselves in the muck on Saturday, toiling through an uneven first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in an Elite Eight showdown in which two premier offenses struggled to get going. Eager to exploit any potential weakness, Gonzaga purposefully neglected Andre Jackson Jr., a junior guard not known for his shooting ability. By stationing senior forward Drew Timme near the basket, well off Jackson, the Bulldogs sought to negate the Huskies’ front line strength and short-circuit their electric attack.

This daring gambit worked initially, as Jackson had to decide whether he should shoot when left wide open while his teammates struggled to find space to work with inside. But the Huskies, the closest thing to a juggernaut left in a tournament that has lost all of its No. 1 seeds before the Final Four, made the necessary adjustments to run away with an 82-54 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Connecticut will face the winner of Sunday’s Midwest Region final clash between Miami and Texas in Houston next weekend.

Jackson’s ability to make use of his newfound space was central to Connecticut’s ability to unlock Gonzaga’s unorthodox defense. As the first half wore on, he slipped to the basket with well-timed cuts to finish layups set up by standout forward Adama Sanogo. Then, with halftime approaching, he increased his activity on the offensive glass, tapping back rebounds to teammates and extending possessions by chasing down loose balls.

Gonzaga briefly claimed a 22-21 lead with just over six minutes to go in the first half, but Jackson responded by assisting teammates for four three-pointers in the run-up to the break. For the first time all night, Connecticut found its groove, as Jackson turned a broken play into a three for Jordan Hawkins and then found Alex Karaban for another triple at the halftime buzzer.

Down 39-32 at halftime, the Bulldogs needed another rally, like the double-digit comeback they authored against UCLA in the Sweet 16. Alas, Timme picked up his third and fourth fouls within the first three minutes of the second half, further handcuffing Gonzaga’s offense.

“We can say, ‘What if they didn’t call a foul?’ The bottom line was they were the better team,” Timme said. “They made more shots. They got the 50-50 balls. The refs didn’t control that game.”

It was a frustrating night for Timme from start to finish, as he appeared bothered by Sanogo and Donovan Clingan, Connecticut’s 7-foot-2 backup center. Timme missed his first three shots as Gonzaga went scoreless for the game’s first two minutes, and he was called for traveling twice in the first half. The three-time all-American couldn’t pass the buck to the referees for his foul trouble, as he picked up his fourth with a misguided elbow as he attempted to fight for rebounding position. Timme finished his illustrious college career with just 12 points (on 5-for-14 shooting), departing to a hug from Coach Mark Few and a hearty ovation from Gonzaga’s fan section.

“U-Conn. was just terrific,” Few said. “We didn’t have any answers, especially once everything didn’t bounce our way. We can’t absorb a game like that when our offense is as bad as it was tonight.”

While the Huskies’ defense held the Bulldogs’ No. 1-ranked offense to its lowest scoring total of the season, Dan Hurley’s offense never looked back once it got up to speed — turning what had been a back-and-forth affair into a one-sided blowout midway through the second half. Hawkins, a sophomore guard from Gaithersburg, poured in a game-high 20 points, including six three-pointers. Jackson, Connecticut’s energizer, finished his do-everything night with eight points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

All told, Connecticut shot 11-31 from deep and stretched its lead to as many as 33 points in the second half; Gonzaga, by contrast, shot just 33.3 percent overall and managed just 2-for-20 shooting from beyond the arc.

Though the Huskies (29-8) entered the season unranked, they will arrive in Houston as the title favorites. Connecticut is the only remaining team to have previously won a championship, and its experienced roster proved capable of improvising and dictating the terms of engagement against a top-tier opponent in Gonzaga (31-6).

The question entering Saturday was how Connecticut would respond when tested. With that one answered so swiftly and convincingly, let’s ask: Who will be able to push them for the full 40 minutes?

