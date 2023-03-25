Revolution’s late goal leaves D.C. United at a loss in the fog

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Depleted by injuries, illness, international duty and a pending visa, D.C. United was pushed to the personnel limits Saturday against the New England Revolution at Audi Field. Coach Wayne Rooney was home with an illness that swept through the technical staff, while the player shortage was so severe midweek that the club feared it would have just three non-goalkeepers on the bench.

Despite the shortfalls, United went ahead on Christian Benteke’s goal just before intermission. But Gustavo Bou’s strike early in the second half tied it and Noel Buck, a 17-year-old midfielder, scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute to lift the Revolution to a 2-1 victory before 16,509 at fog-shrouded Buzzard Point.

United (1-3-1) is winless since the season-opening thriller and its rut against the Revolution (4-1-0) grew to 1-8-3.

Rooney fell ill Tuesday and missed training the rest of the week, leaving the coaching tasks to Pete Shuttleworth and the other assistants. Nine players were absent for myriad reasons. By game time, United was able to cobble together five outfield subs, plus two backup goalkeepers.

It wasn’t all bad news: Taxi Fountas, the team’s 2022 leading scorer, completed his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury earlier than expected and made his season debut midway into the second half.

He was terrific over the final 25 minutes, threatening to break the deadlock multiple times and flashing the creativity and acceleration that made him so dangerous last year.

Jacob Greene, a 20-year-old homegrown left back, was called to make his first MLS start — a week after making his debut. He and his backline colleagues were under severe pressure early in the match.

Bou missed a basic put-away at the doorstep and his teammates were inefficient in and around the penalty area after quality build-up.

It took United about 20 minutes to stabilize defensively and gain a bit of attacking traction. Clean opportunities were hard to come by, though.

In the 45th minute, Benteke provided the breakthrough. Greene intercepted a clearance and pushed the ball wide to Jackson Hopkins, an 18-year-old homegrown making his first start of the year.

An imposing figure, Benteke stationed himself at the top of the box. Hopkins supplied him. Benteke sprayed the ball wide to Ruan. The Brazilian returned it with a curling cross that met the Belgian striker inside the six-yard box for a right-footed stab and his third goal of the year.

Sixteen minutes into the second half, New England made the first changes — and the impact was almost instantaneous. One of the newcomers, Carles Gil, used his first touch of the match to cross to Bou, who chested the ball past Chris Durkin on the far side of the box and spun a low shot past diving goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Shuttleworth dipped into his shallow bench, summoning Fountas and Yamil Asad.

As the fog thickened over the field, United attacked with vigor but without reward.

The Revolution took the lead when a corner kick deflected to Buck for a one-timer that caromed off defender Derrick Williams and into the right corner.

United threatened to tie, but Nigel Robertha’s redirect was cleared off the goal line and Djordje Petrovic made a diving save on Benteke’s header in stoppage time.

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Pedro Santos sidelined 2-3 weeks

Midfielder Pedro Santos, who started the first three matches and entered as a sub last weekend, underwent minor knee surgery and will miss two to three weeks, the club said. Santos, a seventh-year MLS player in his first season with United, got hurt after entering in the second half of the 3-2 defeat against New York City FC.

Reserve center back Matai Akinmboni, 16, is in concussion protocol and left back Mohanad Jeahze, who started the first four matches, was unavailable because of an apparent thigh injury, though he never appeared on the injury list late in the week.

Midfielder-defender Victor Palsson (Iceland) and attacker Kristian Fletcher (U.S. under-19 squad) were away on international duty. Both will be available for selection next Saturday at Chicago (1-1-2). New England missed starting forward Dylan Borrero (Colombia).

Revolution’s local connections

New England’s technical staff features several figures with long-standing ties to United and the University of Virginia: Coach Bruce Arena guided D.C. to MLS Cup titles in 1996 and ’97; assistant Richie Williams was a midfielder in those early years; technical director Curt Onalfo is a former United player and coach; and ex-D. C. defender Clint Peay is coach of Revolution II in the MLS Next Pro’s third division.

Jack Panayotou, an 18-year-old homegrown midfielder who played one season at Georgetown, made his MLS debut by starting for the Revolution.

Busy days at Audi Field

Saturday marked the start of a busy stretch at Audi Field. The Washington Spirit will kick off the NWSL season Sunday against Seattle’s OL Reign and the undefeated D.C. Defenders will make their fourth of five XFL home appearances Monday against the Houston Roughnecks.

