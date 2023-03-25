As guards key tourney upsets, Gonzaga and Connecticut gladly stay big

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But here in the West Region, where the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) and the No. 4 Connecticut Huskies (28-8) will square off in the Elite Eight on Saturday, the paint has been the center of attention. While Gonzaga secured its spot with a game-clinching three-pointer to beat UCLA, its dramatic second-half comeback was largely fueled by forward Drew Timme, a three-time all-American who scored a game-high 36 points. Connecticut, meanwhile, bullied its way to a Sweet 16 blowout of Arkansas as bruising forward Adama Sanogo pounded away on the block and rose high to swat shots in a dominant two-way performance.

While both West Region finalists boast perimeter firepower, the interior showdown between Timme and Sanogo could well determine which team advances to the Final Four in Houston. The two big men have contrasting personalities and styles of play, but they share an affinity for the deliberate and physical mano-a-mano battles that unfold on the block.

“It makes the game more interesting in terms of the tactics,” Connecticut Coach Dan Hurley said Friday. “You can watch an NBA game and literally never see anything besides a million threes and dunks. I just think college basketball is a lot more diversified. These big, back-to-the-basket-type centers that can do damage in the paint, the NBA is not necessarily calling for them. They want guys that can make threes and play in space. It’s certainly to the benefit of the college game because you get so many outstanding players that now are staying in college.”

Timme, the first player in NCAA history to score at least 20 points in 10 tournament games, is exactly that type of player. The 22-year-old Texas native tested his NBA draft stock last year but ultimately decided to return to Spokane, Wash., while freshman Chet Holmgren, his long and lanky front-line partner, was the second player taken in the 2022 draft. This year, despite a sensational senior season, Timme still isn’t viewed as a likely first-round pick.

But Timme’s patience, well-honed repertoire of dribble moves and spins, rebounding motor and soft shooting touch have powered Gonzaga to the nation’s top-ranked offense. Thanks to his extensive experience, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Timme is the most bankable scorer in college basketball, averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game for the season and 28.3 points per game in three tournament contests. Against UCLA, he scored 13 of Gonzaga’s first 15 points and led a second-half charge that erased a 13-point deficit.

His game-changing impact has been years in the making. Gonzaga Coach Mark Few referred to Timme as “dumba--” during his freshman year, a nickname that the lighthearted and self-effacing Timme said was “pretty fitting.” As Timme matured into Gonzaga’s go-to option and leader, Few said he now calls his star “The Union Rep” because of his advocacy for shorter practices and film sessions on behalf of his teammates.

“[His humor] takes the edge when you’re coming back from a tough loss,” Few said. “Drew can always drop it down a couple notches and make it feel like it’s not life or death. He’s got a great gift with that. Because he’s like that, I think people grossly underestimate the ferocious competitor that he is. He’s one of the all-time greats of the modern era, and I don’t think enough people are saying that.”

Sanogo, a native of Mali who came to the United States for high school, is equipped with the size, strength and athleticism to make Timme’s life difficult. Listed at 6-9 and 245 pounds, the 21-year-old junior is hard to dislodge in the paint and plays above the rim on defense. While Few praised Sanogo’s quickness given his large frame, several NBA evaluators question whether he possesses the requisite versatility to transition to the pros.

Though less expressive and loquacious than Timme, Sanog electrified his teammates with 18 points and two blocks against Arkansas and helped blow open the game. Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on the season, serving as the interior fulcrum for Connecticut’s well-balanced attack. He has raised his game in the tournament, averaging 23.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in Connecticut’s three convincing victories.

“He’s that rare individual in terms of intangible qualities,” Hurley said. “He’s got tremendous physical strength and touch. His work ethic is off the charts. His competitive will is off the charts. The guy is a warrior. He’s a guy who values winning more than anything else.”

Timme and Sanogo won’t be going it alone. Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther sank a deep, game-winning three-pointer against UCLA, and Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins tallied a game-high 24 points with his signature smooth shooting against Arkansas. Still, both coaches sized up the opposition from the inside out.

Gonzaga, Hurley said, played with a pace and efficiency that reminded him of Xavier, which beat the Huskies twice this season. Few noted that Connecticut’s size and toughness on defense recalled Purdue, which blew out Gonzaga in November.

Something will need to give Saturday: Gonzaga has outrebounded its three tournament opponents 126-79, while Connecticut has compiled a 112-72 rebounding margin. Brace for sharp elbows, flying bodies and head-on collisions.

“[Timme is] one of the best players in country,” Sanogo said. “We know he’s well coached and a good player. I think I’m going to do my job for us.”

