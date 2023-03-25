The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

March Madness live updates Maryland women face Notre Dame as Sweet 16 continues

Diamond Miller and Maryland face Notre Dame on Saturday to tip off another day of March Madness. (Jess Rapfogel for The Washington Post)
March Madness continues Saturday with the conclusion of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women’s tournament and the first two games of the Elite Eight on the men’s side. The action tips off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time and will be nonstop for the next 12 hours. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.

  • Two men’s teams will advance to the Final Four on Saturday night. Kansas State faces Coach Dusty May and Florida Atlantic in the East Region final at 6:09 p.m., and Gonzaga meets Connecticut in a matchup of top big men in the West Region final at 8:49.
  • Saturday’s women’s schedule is filled with elite programs: Maryland plays Notre Dame at 11:30 a.m., defending champion South Carolina plays UCLA at approximately 2 p.m., Connecticut plays Ohio State at 4, and Virginia Tech plays Tennessee at approximately 6:30.
  • The full men’s bracket can be found here. The women’s bracket is here. All of The Washington Post’s NCAA tournament coverage is here.
