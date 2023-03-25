March Madness live updates Maryland women face Notre Dame as Sweet 16 continues

March Madness continues Saturday with the conclusion of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women’s tournament and the first two games of the Elite Eight on the men’s side. The action tips off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time and will be nonstop for the next 12 hours. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Two men’s teams will advance to the Final Four on Saturday night. Kansas State faces Coach Dusty May and Florida Atlantic in the East Region final at 6:09 p.m., and Gonzaga meets Connecticut in a matchup of top big men in the West Region final at 8:49.
Saturday’s women’s schedule is filled with elite programs: Maryland plays Notre Dame at 11:30 a.m., defending champion South Carolina plays UCLA at approximately 2 p.m., Connecticut plays Ohio State at 4, and Virginia Tech plays Tennessee at approximately 6:30.
1/3
Just now
Just now
22 min ago
22 min ago
43 min ago
43 min ago