Maryland uses big second half to get past Notre Dame and into Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Abby Meyers stood alone on the court inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena over an hour before Maryland tipped off its Sweet 16 game. No other player from either team was on the floor and Meyers just meandered around, looking into the stands, taking in the scene. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This is why the Potomac native transferred from Princeton — for the opportunity to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

The dream is still alive for Meyers and company as they defeated Notre Dame, 76-59, on Saturday.

The Terrapins will face the winner of No. 1-seeded South Carolina and No. 4 seed UCLA on Monday in the Greenville 1 Region. This will be their first Elite Eight appearance since they reached the Final Four in 2015.

The third quarter was the deciding factor for the second game in a row as Maryland trailed 32-31 at halftime, but outscored the Fighting Irish 26-13 coming out of the break. A zone defense kept the Terps out of the paint in the first half, but Maryland adjusted and was able to get to the basket and get to the free throw line.

Diamond Miller (18 points, five rebounds and four steals) and Shyanne Sellers (18 points and eight assists) picked up the energy on both ends and dominated the second half. Meyers finished with 11 points, Lavender Briggs added 12 and freshman Bri McDaniel (five points, four rebounds) was a difference-maker off the bench.

Sonia Citron led Notre Dame with 14 points as no other teammate reached double figures.

The Fighting Irish, playing without injured starting guards Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey, struggled with turnovers as Maryland forced 25.

The Fighting Irish had eight turnovers in the first quarter alone as Maryland’s press and aggressive defense was bothersome. The Terps, however, weren’t able to capitalize on the miscues and were dominated on the boards by the much bigger Notre Dame team. Maryland led 16-14 after that first quarter.

The Terrapins got rocked on their heels in the second quarter as Notre Dame used a 13-0 run to take a 27-19 lead as the Irish’s zone defense seemed to fluster the Terrapins. The turnovers rose and Maryland struggled to get good looks as it went over six minutes without a point. The Irish, though, didn’t extend the lead as much as they could have and the Terps closed the quarter on a 12-5 run that included triples from Meyers, Miller and Alexander.

