Roglic wins Catalonia Volta ahead of Evenepoel

BARCELONA, Spain — Primoz Roglic held off a challenge from Remco Evenepoel to win the Catalonia Volta in the Slovenian’s second victory since returning from surgery on his left shoulder.

The Jumbo-Visma leader defended several attacks from Evenepoel through the hilly finish of the 135.8-kilometer (84-mile) stage, which started and finished in Barcelona. Evenepoel went ahead at the end with Roglic crossing the finish line right behind the Belgian. Marc Soler was third, nearly a minute back.