Daryl Dike has the size and skill to be the goal-scorer USMNT needs

ORLANDO — The topic, as it often is these days when discussing the U.S. men’s national soccer team, is the pool of strikers and who, after a carousel of candidates circulated before and during the World Cup, will seize control of the position in the new four-year cycle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Orlando’s Exploria Stadium — the venue for the Concacaf Nations League group finale Monday against El Salvador — is a fitting stop to reintroduce Daryl Dike, a burly contestant whose injuries last year undermined his chances of winning a ticket to Qatar.

Dike, 22, has returned to central Florida, where his pro career took flight with Orlando City during the 2020 MLS season and put him on a path to England, where, when he’s been healthy, goals have flowed.

With four in the past five matches and seven overall this season for West Bromwich Albion in the second-flight English Championship, he has earned his way back into the pool of U.S. strikers.

“It’s comforting in terms of playing in Exploria [Stadium] again,” said the Oklahoma native and former University of Virginia standout. “I am excited to step into that stadium.”

On Friday, he made his first international appearance in almost 20 months, entering in the 57th minute of a 7-1 romp in Grenada. A starting nod could come Monday in a match the Americans need to only tie to win the group and advance to the Nations League semifinals June 15 in Las Vegas.

“If I think about what he does now at West Brom to what he did in Orlando City — and no disrespect to Orlando City — he’s just developed,” U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson said. “It’s very, very clear [West Brom] is working on his game, he’s working on his game and he is becoming a really good center forward.”

Dike’s resurgence has lifted him back into U.S. mix with — in no particular order — Ricardo Pepi, Jesús Ferreira, Josh Sargent, Haji Wright, Jordan Pefok and Brandon Vazquez. Folarin Balogun, a multinational who has been playing for England’s under-21 program, might enter the fray soon, as well.

Sargent, Ferreira and Wright shuttled in and out of the starting lineup at the World Cup. Ferreira and Vazquez were summoned to an MLS-heavy camp in January. Pepi and Dike were selected for this gathering, with Pepi getting the start — and scoring the first goal — against Grenada.

Dike (pronounced DEE-kay) stands out because of his size: 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds — a target man with the strength to hold off defenders and the skill to finish scoring opportunities with his head and feet.

“Center backs really don’t like playing against him,” Hudson said.

In February, Hudson traveled to England to watch Dike in a match against Birmingham City, and later assistant BJ Callaghan paid a visit.

“His movement is improving, his movement in the box is improving,” Hudson said. Though Dike is just 22, Hudson called him a “late developer” because he is just beginning to refine his strengths.

“As long as he keeps himself healthy and looks after his body — and he’s sensible — he’s someone that can be a really, really dangerous center forward for the program,” Hudson added.

Dike’s evolution began as a 2020 MLS first-round draft pick. In a season impacted by the pandemic, he posted eight goals and four assists in 17 games.

Orlando Coach Oscar Pareja “taught me about being more of a complete footballer,” Dike said. “What he always told me is how to be more than just a big body and how to find things tactically, how to improve my technique and movement. It’s something that’s carried on into the Championship because everyone’s physical. You can’t just use your size all the time because defenders will match it. You have to use your brain, you have to use your tactics and understand your teammates.”

West Brom is Dike’s second foray in England. In early 2021, Orlando loaned him to second-tier Barnsley, where he scored nine goals in 21 appearances and helped the club gain a playoff berth for promotion to the Premier League. (It lost in the semifinals.)

A return to Orlando led to an 11-goal surge in 19 matches and renewed interest in England. West Brom won the fight, paying a $9.5 million transfer fee.

Dike played twice in early 2022 before a hamstring injury sidelined him for 11 matches. This season, he played as a sub in the season opener, but another leg injury sidelined him for 3½ months — and ended any hope of making the World Cup squad.

“It’s difficult because every single player from a young age, they always wanted to play in a World Cup and represent their country,” Dike said. “I knew that unfortunately, because of the injuries, I wasn’t able to compete for a position.”

Dike watched the World Cup matches on TV. “I’m also a fan, so I was supporting everybody, knowing guys on the squad and the staff,” he said. “We’re always going to be rooting for them and hoping everybody does well and just knowing there’s going to be another chance for you.”

Dike said he did not let the injury setback sour his outlook.

“I know I’m at a young age,” he said. “There will be more clubs. There will be more opportunities, and there will be more things for me to be a part of.”

