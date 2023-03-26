Jim Larrañaga can still play the hits as Miami dances to the Elite Eight

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the Miami player interviews Saturday the Hurricanes had one dude who’d never heard of the Commodores before he got to Miami and one dude who’d never heard how George Mason went to the 2006 Final Four before he went to Miami. If there’s a better testament to Jim Larrañaga’s longevity — well, no, wait, there isn’t.

The Commodores came up because Larrañaga danced Friday night at 73 as few others have danced at 73: on national television, in a locker room in front of jubilant players young enough to be grandsons, after a whoa of a win over No. 1 seed Houston that put Miami in a second straight Elite Eight and Larrañaga in a third. He apparently danced to “Nightshift,” the 1985 song that honored Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson and found its way to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the last of the group’s 10 top-10 singles, and which Larrañaga plays often enough that his wife, Liz, has to tell him to cut it out and change the tune from time to time.

JIM LARRANAGA BREAKING IT DOWN IN THE LOCKER ROOM 🤣🕺 @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/24gqeUVqbR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2023

“Yeah, I think we can agree it was like an A,” fifth-year senior Jordan Miller rated the dance in the postgame, but “not an A-plus; it was a little stiff. But he’s still very mobile for his age.”

“What do you mean, my age?” Larrañaga said from the next seat on the interview dais.

“Yeah, so …” began Miller’s retort, ratcheting up the laughs.

But then, Saturday, the Commodores, and, “No, I did not [know of them],” Miller said, having joined Earth in 2000. “I did not. I’ve got to be honest.”

Miller said Larrañaga often refers to NBA players or other someones or groups of someones “that not any of us has necessarily heard of before, but he always has a good central message behind it and ties it back.”

“Has he ever used the name ‘Ralph Sampson?’ ” went the next question, referring to a player Larrañaga coached from 1979 to 1983 as an assistant at Virginia.

Miller rummaged around his nimble mind and said, “I feel like I’ve heard that name before.”

You know, three-time national player of the year, last century, long ago …

“Yes, he does,” Miller said.

As for George Mason’s storybook run to the Final Four in 2006, a matter of knowledge commoner than common in the DMV — a term Larrañaga uses — Isaiah Wong from New Jersey had just turned 5.

“I hear it here and there,” Wong said. “I hear Coach L talk about it a little bit. But I feel like if you were in that moment you would feel like that was a big moment for that time.”

Yeah.

Larrañaga sails on, into this Midwest Region final against Texas, opposite yet another coach whose path he recrosses, with Rodney Terry having coached UNC-Wilmington in the Colonial Athletic Association while Larrañaga coached George Mason (1997-2011). He sails on 24 whopping years after he debuted as a head coach in this event he considers the world’s greatest, after his George Mason team had a 28-year-old Persian Gulf War veteran George Evans as a leader and Bob Huggins’s and Kenyon Martin’s Cincinnati as an opponent and Boston as a site.

No. 3 seed Cincinnati ushered out No. 14 seed George Mason, 72-48, and Huggins said, “We can guard,” and Evans said, “We just ran into a great team.”

“First thing I would say is I had a lot more hair back then,” Larrañaga said Saturday. “I had some experience at coaching. I’d been at Bowling Green for 11 years as a head coach.” He’d never been to the tournament in those 11, and he learned to cherish the chances. He also learned how to hire assistants and how to achieve day-to-day program construction.

“But you have to understand where it was coming from,” he said. “George Mason had seven consecutive losing seasons before we got there. It was the losingest program in the CAA when we got there. Fourteen years later, we were the winningest program in CAA history. So what we did was we laid down a foundation, just like we’ve done at Miami.”

His ninth Mason team got to a Final Four that charmed a huffy country, and it popped Michigan State, North Carolina and Connecticut in so doing, evidence it “didn’t get lucky,” as Larrañaga still puts it. “So to me,” he said, “this [Miami] program is really in the same direction. So these last two years, we’re enjoying the fruits of our labors that started 12 years ago.”

From last year’s team they lost a sixth-year floor quarterback in Charlie Moore, a matter worthy of lengthy sobbing, yet here they are, remaining and advancing on long-honed bedrock.

“I feel like Coach L, he adapts to the players,” Wong said. “He finds out how everybody plays on a team, and he just goes with the flow with everybody. He wants to know everybody’s strengths, and he creates plays for everybody’s strengths. It’s easy to play in his offense, and he preaches defense, so I feel like it’s easy to play in the system, and it’s easy, you feel confident, and play with freedom.”

Wong said he could just spot that gradual learning and gradual solving around the game of Nijel Pack, the Kansas State transfer whose splashy 26 points Friday night thrilled witnesses and stilled ambitious Houston.

“Throughout the games,” Wong said, “he was figuring out more and more about Nijel and it was just, like, Nijel got better throughout the season.”

By Saturday at another Elite Eight, after a fourth Sweet 16 in 10 tournaments, five players on a dais described what they learned from Larrañaga.

Wong: “I’ll just say a lesson that ‘Coach L’ taught me is he always preaches to me, ‘Play freely and just don’t worry about what’s happening …’ ”

Miller: “He breaks down everything to a point where you would understand it, maybe sometimes a little too much (slight wink), but we have freshmen come in every year.”

Norchad Omier: “For me I would say it’s just three words: attitude, class and commitment. He always reminds me of that.”

Pack: “What I learned from ‘Coach L’ is treating everybody with a positive attitude and always nice to everybody.”

Wooga Poplar: “One thing that really stuck to me is, like, ‘Play the game, not the score.’ ”

“He’s very serious,” Miller said, “but at the same time he can be very — I don’t know if ‘playful’ would be the right word, but he knows that balance between when it’s time to handle business and when it’s time to kind of be relaxed. He’s always cracking jokes about our age differences which, you know, it’s such a big age gap, but if a coach is able to make jokes about it and kind of laugh about it, like, ‘You guys have probably never heard of whoever it is,’ makes us laugh and it helps bridge that gap between the ages.”

Then he dances, and that gap seems to narrow, and 73 looks spry unless you find it a little stiff.

