A familiar ring: LSU returns to Final Four for first time since 2008

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Late in the fourth quarter with a trip to the Final Four about wrapped up, Angel Reese stood on the sideline during a timeout and held out her left hand. Teammate Sa’Myah Smith leaned over with a black marker and drew a ring on her finger. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reese had just set the SEC record for the most double-doubles in a single season and would be named the Greenville Region 2 Most Outstanding Player soon after. In her first season at LSU after transferring from Maryland, the Baltimore native led the No. 3-seeded Tigers to a 54-42 victory over No. 9-seed Miami.

Reese explained that assistant coach Bob Starkey put a marker spot on everyone’s finger before the game and told them that at every down moment, look at that spot and remember “this is what you’re built for.”

“We pointed at that every single time we messed up, did something wrong or even just the good things,” Reese said. “A fresh start, that’s what I came to LSU for. I just wanted a fresh start. I’ve done things in my past that I kind of regret. … I succeeded at Maryland, but I wanted more. And more was to get better every single day and then cut down nets one day.

“I needed Coach Mulkey.”

The win sends LSU to its sixth Final Four in program history and the first since 2008, which capped a stretch of five straight national semifinal appearances. The Tigers have never advanced to the championship game. LSU Coach Kim Mulkey gets her squad to the final weekend in just her second year on the job.

“I just wanted to come back to the state of Louisiana and come home,” said Mulkey, noting she gets to be close to her family.

Reese finished with 13 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a game that was ugly offensively from start to finish. The Tigers shot just 30.2 percent from the field and were 1 for 12 from behind the three-point line as the teams combined for just one triple — which didn’t come until the fourth quarter. The 54 points were a season low for LSU, but the Tigers did force 18 turnovers and turned that into 18 points in a game that was decided by 12. They also dominated the boards 49-35.

Alexis Morris led LSU with 21 points as the only other Tiger to score in double figures.

The game started to get away from Miami in the third quarter when it was held to just seven points while LSU pushed the lead to 11 by the end of the period.

The storied run for Miami finishes with the first trip to the Elite Eight in program history. The Hurricanes shot just 31.6 percent from the field and were 0 for 15 from behind the arc. Jasmyne Roberts led the way with 22 points, but no teammate scored more than four points.

Miami strung together an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to eight, but Lashae Dwyer spent several minutes on the floor with an injury that sent her to the locker room and the Hurricanes seemed to lose all momentum. This was the first time Miami failed to make a three-point attempt all season.

“We kept fighting, and we never quit, and we never pouted,” Miami Coach Katie Meier said. “We did everything we were supposed to do. And there was one really frustrating part of the game. The little round thing didn’t go in the big round thing for Miami. That’s a tough time for that to happen.”

LSU went into halftime with a 26-20 lead. Neither team shot 24 percent from the field in the first quarter, but LSU, particularly Reese, was able to get to the free throw line for freebies. The Tigers were 8 for 12 from the charity stripe in the first half while the Hurricanes didn’t have a single attempt. The teams were a combined 0 for 15 from behind the arc in the first half.

There was a fashion show on the LSU sideline as most of the Tigers were decked out in lime green pairs of the Kobe 6 Protro sneakers, nicknamed the Grinch for their similar color to the character from the Dr. Suess book. The entire team was gifted a pair from Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Kobe Bryant, after its 66-63 Sweet 16 win over Utah. On top of that, Mulkey continued her fashionista ways with a bright, multicolored, sparkly jacket that resembled a disco ball.

Before the game, Reese took a moment to herself as her teammates warmed up around her on the court. She stood in a corner on the baseline, looking down and repeatedly spinning a basketball. She said a prayer and gave the sign-of-the-cross gesture before heading out to join her teammates. Hours later, Reese and her team danced with the Region championship trophy while the song “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled played over the loud speakers.

“This year has been something that I’ve been a lot closer to God,” Reese said. “And I think that’s why I’m here right now in this position.

“It’s crazy how my life changed in a year.”

