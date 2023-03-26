March Madness live updates Elite Eight continues, starting with Creighton-San Diego State

March Madness continues Sunday, when Final Four berths are at stake in both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. The two men’s games come first, with San Diego State facing Creighton in the South Region final at 2:20 p.m. Eastern before Texas meets Miami in the Midwest Region final at 5:05. On the women’s side, LSU plays Miami at Greenville Region 2 final at 7 before Iowa battles Louisville in the Seattle Region 4 final at 9. Follow along for live updates and highlights from all the games.