March Madness live updates Elite Eight continues, starting with Creighton-San Diego State

March Madness continues Sunday, when Final Four berths are at stake in both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. The two men’s games come first, with San Diego State facing Creighton in the South Region final at 2:20 p.m. Eastern before Texas meets Miami in the Midwest Region final at 5:05. On the women’s side, LSU plays Miami at Greenville Region 2 final at 7 before Iowa battles Louisville in the Seattle Region 4 final at 9. Follow along for live updates and highlights from all the games.
Here’s what to know
Here's what to know:
No. 2 seed Texas is the highest remaining seed in the men’s field after a tournament full of upsets. Sunday’s winners will join No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic and No. 4 seed Connecticut in the Final Four.
Parity has also reigned in the women’s tournament, and Miami will be looking for its fourth straight win against a higher-seeded opponent with a chance to reach its first Final Four.
