The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

March Madness live updates Elite Eight continues, starting with Creighton-San Diego State

Keshad Johnson and San Diego State face Creighton on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
By
and 
clock iconUpdated just now
Listen
1 min

March Madness continues Sunday, when Final Four berths are at stake in both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. The two men’s games come first, with San Diego State facing Creighton in the South Region final at 2:20 p.m. Eastern before Texas meets Miami in the Midwest Region final at 5:05. On the women’s side, LSU plays Miami at Greenville Region 2 final at 7 before Iowa battles Louisville in the Seattle Region 4 final at 9. Follow along for live updates and highlights from all the games.

Here’s what to know

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

No. 2 seed Texas is the highest remaining seed in the men’s field after a tournament full of upsets. Sunday’s winners will join No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic and No. 4 seed Connecticut in the Final Four.
Parity has also reigned in the women’s tournament, and Miami will be looking for its fourth straight win against a higher-seeded opponent with a chance to reach its first Final Four.
The full men’s bracket can be found here. The women’s bracket is here. All of The Washington Post’s NCAA tournament coverage is here.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Cindy Boren
DesBieler

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...