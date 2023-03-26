Miami stares down big deficit, comes back to beat Texas in Elite Eight

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One fantastic team with a humongous heart or the other fantastic team with a humongous heart had to depart the brackets one door shy of the Final Four on Sunday because that’s how it goes, and the losing non-loser after a well-played fracas turned out to be Texas, the likable, admirable bunch that had found long-term cohesion after midseason strife.

What felled the Longhorns, 88-81, in the Midwest Region final had to be something else, and so it was with Miami, whose offensive sparkle and hardy intestines meant it could stare at a 13-point deficit with 13:29 left as if it could manage that.

When it did and when it made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to lurch out from a 79-79 tie, the Hurricanes (29-7) marveled at the sight up ahead: the first Final Four in program history and the second Final Four in the still-soaring career of 73-year-old coach Jim Larrañaga, 17 years after he and George Mason upended the kingdoms and charmed the land.

Advertisement

Now Miami will bring its beauty into a curious Final Four rich in sunshine, with South Florida claiming half the slots. Miami will play Connecticut in a match that looks like something out of the old Big East, and Florida Atlantic will play San Diego State in a match that looks like something out of a fine if tipsy night at the brackets.

By the time Texas (29-9) had its 64-51 lead that forever will remain its largest, it appeared the Longhorns might trek to the Final Four four months after their coach was arrested on a felony domestic abuse charge and 3½ months after the university fired him. They played majestically far into this clash of hot vs. hot, and only as the second half wore on did they appear to wear down.

The absence of the marvelous 6-foot-9 Dylan Disu, who spent the first five tournament games (conference and NCAA) amassing 89 points and 45 rebounds before a bone bruise in his foot left him cheering in a boot, finally seemed pivotal.

Advertisement

The other side could exploit that and other factors, even against Texas’s willful defense. The various mights of Justin Miller, Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier and Wooga Poplar all got a pretty translation on the box score, nothing prettier than Miller’s line of 7-for-7 field goals and 13-for-13 free throws for 27 points.

Poplar, excellent when things looked dire in the first half and beyond, got 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Pack, who ruined No. 1 seed Houston with splashy shots in the region semifinal, got his 15 points. Wong, the ACC player of the year, had 14 and made bold late drives into the Texas defense. Omier had 11 points and nine rebounds and never did foul out even as the specter seemed to loom all second half.

Add them up, and they shot 59.2 percent (29 for 49) against a proud defense, all while taking only eight three-point shots and making two. They made 28 of 32 free throws. They got two free throws from Omier with one minute left, two from Wong with 34 seconds left, two from Miller with 23 seconds left, two from Miller with 16 seconds left and one from Poplar with four seconds left as Texas’s good offense began to wither. It would take such determination and concentration to overhaul a Texas team that shot 50 percent itself and kept a big advantage from three-point range, all while treating basketball-loving eyeballs to 20 assists.

Advertisement

From the get-go, Miami and Texas graced the floor with offense pretty enough to call artful. The Longhorns built their 45-37 halftime lead on 17-for-31 shooting that owed a lot to the exemplary way the ball moved around their offense. The cohesion often set up three-point shots unbothered enough that Texas went 7 for 13 there.

It had 14 assists by halftime.

That, plus its 14-9 rebounding advantage, helped explain how Miami could shoot 64 percent (16 for 25) and trail by eight. As further explanation, Miami attempted 10 fewer three-point shots than Texas, making two of three, opting for drives to the inside, which worked but couldn’t offset the beauty ongoing on the other end of the floor.

Eventually, in the second half, it did.

GiftOutline Gift Article