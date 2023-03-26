As spring training wraps up, Nationals eager to show what they can do

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday morning, the Washington Nationals clubhouse filled up with packed suitcases. A handful of lockers — once occupied early in camp with the equipment of minor league hopefuls — were vacant, with others now stuffed with boxes belonging to players who remained. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shortstop CJ Abrams stood by his locker swinging his bats before packing them up. Joey Meneses, Ildemaro Vargas and Victor Robles stood nearby putting clothes in their bags as equipment managers rolled through with shopping carts.

As spring training wound down, the Nationals were making final preparations to depart their spring training facility, their sights set on Thursday’s season opener against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.

Winning is, of course, still important. But Washington heads north with a young roster ahead of a season in which individual improvements — such as Abrams’s footwork on a routine throw to first or MacKenzie Gore’s fastball command — matter as much, if not more, than the outcome of games.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty much a fresh new group,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “They bonded well together this spring, but they bring a lot of energy this spring, and I love it. We’ve harped on the fundamentals. I’ve seen some good things this spring. We’ve got to continue to get better as a group … this group is going to push one another.”

The Nationals had a full camp to work with a handful of young players on tweaks to their games, something the coaching staff wished they had a year ago. That group included Josiah Gray, who threw four innings in the Nationals’ 2-2 tie against the Miami Marlins in Washington’s Grapefruit League finale. Gray wrapped up his camp with a 0.55 ERA, and with a new cutter and improved mechanics, he is looking to carry his performance into the season.

“I obviously hope to have the same success in the season, but it’s clear to me that something’s working,” Gray said. “Something is different to the hitters. Maybe I’m commanding the ball better, just a culmination of things … I got to continue on that same path and just continue what I’m doing.”

Advertisement

Once they arrive in D.C., the Nationals play one more exhibition game — Tuesday at Nationals Park against the New York Yankees — before the real games begin. Gore and Trevor Williams, both making their first appearances in Nationals uniforms at Nationals Park, are expected to throw three innings each before turning it over to the bullpen. For Gore, it’ll be his first time pitching off that mound, something he said he looks forward to so he can “get comfortable with the stadium.”

Those two, plus Gray and Patrick Corbin, were expected to be in the starting rotation when camp opened. Cade Cavalli, the team’s expected fifth starter, suffered a fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Mar. 14 and will miss the season. Chad Kuhl, who had a 5.72 ERA with the Colorado Rockies last season, will likely take his spot in the rotation.

The injury was a big loss for the Nationals, who were looking ahead to Cavalli’s progression in his first full season in the majors. Cavalli, 24, made his major league debut in August but missed the rest of the season with shoulder inflammation.

Advertisement

“The thing for me, looking back, is Cade,” Martinez said about camp’s biggest disappointment. “I wish he didn’t get hurt. It would’ve been awesome to see him pitching for us every five days. I think we got guys that can fill the void, I really do. But I can’t wait to get him back.”

Martinez said the Nationals have accomplished everything he wanted as they head home. They also leave camp relatively healthy. In addition to Cavalli, Sean Doolittle and Tanner Rainey have been recovering from elbow surgeries, but will both travel with the team to D.C. before returning to the team’s spring training facility to continue rehab. Third baseman Carter Kieboom and reliever Victor Arano, both dealing with shoulder injuries, and catcher Israel Pineda (right pinkie displacement) will stay behind.

That leaves the Nationals with just a few spots left to decide on before Opening Day. Matt Adams, who was informed Saturday he won’t make the team, will travel with the team for Tuesday’s exhibition game. If Adams, 34, doesn’t receive any big league opportunities by Thursday, he’ll accept his minor league assignment to Class AAA Rochester.

Advertisement

That leaves Michael Chavis as the team’s fourth bench player for now, though that doesn’t rule out the possibility the Nationals could bring in someone else before Thursday. Same goes for the bullpen, where the Nationals have eight healthy arms, but none guaranteed an Opening Day spot.

Regardless of who ultimately makes the roster, the vibe in the Nationals’ clubhouse reflects an eager, unproven group looking to show its growth from a year ago.

“The guys are excited for Opening Day,” third baseman Jeimer Candelario said. “They worked really, really hard here in spring training. We’re trying all the time to get better as a team … we’re in a position to have success and looking forward to Opening Day with fans. It’s going to be special.”

GiftOutline Gift Article