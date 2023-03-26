San Diego State heads to first Final Four after rallying past Creighton

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOUISVILLE — Brian Dutcher has watched San Diego State for more than two decades, first as an assistant and now as the head coach, as the men’s basketball program has gone from a middling squad in the Mountain West to a contender with championship ambitions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dutcher watched here, hands on hips as he paced up and down the sideline during the tense final minutes of an Elite Eight matchup with Creighton. No signs of stress as his team clung to a narrow lead down the stretch — not even when Darrion Trammell missed the first of two free throws with the game tied and a second on the clock.

But then Trammell made the second, a go-ahead free throw in a 57-56 victory over the Bluejays that sent San Diego State to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Neither team led by more than four in the game’s final 12 minutes Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum Center. And with the score tied and 6.7 seconds remaining, the fifth-seeded Aztecs got the ball inbounds — which they had failed to do on their previous possession — and Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard fouled Trammell on his shot attempt. The Aztecs on the bench watched with locked arms. Trammell, a 5-foot-10 senior and 74-percent free throw shooter, missed his first attempt from the foul line but made his second to lift San Diego State ahead.

Creighton, the No. 6 seed in the South Region, had just 1.2 seconds to heave a pass down the court. But the Bluejays never got a shot off, and after the buzzer sounded as the ball was tipped out of bounds, officials determined in a lengthy review that time had expired. Dutcher had his whiteboard and a marker in his hand — just in case — as the celebration began around him. The Aztecs will face No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic, another Final Four first-timer, in the national semifinals on Saturday.

Trammel’s late free throw was needed because of a blunder on the previous possession. The Aztecs had led by two with 34.2 seconds remaining and needed to get the ball inbounds. With 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner guarding inbounder Adam Seiko, the fifth-year senior threw the ball high and it landed in the hands of Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, who was in the paint and scored an easy tying basket.

San Diego State (31-6) has an elite defense but an offense that sputters at times. For an extended stretch in the second half, the Aztecs struggled, making just 2 of 20 field goal attempts. But down the stretch in this tight game they settled into a rhythm — just in time. San Diego State made 7 of 11 field goal attempts in the final 7:09

Trammell, who erupted for 21 points in the Sweet 16 victory over No. 1 seed Alabama, hit a go-ahead basket with 6:45 remaining. Creighton tied the score multiple times down the stretch, but the Bluejays never pulled ahead. The Aztecs continued to generate just enough offense when it mattered most, even though Creighton appeared to be the team with far more scoring options.

Kalkbrenner, the super efficient center for Creighton, scored 17 points but only made 8 of 17 attempts from the field. He’s the second-most efficient shooter in Division I, was a force, and he had made fewer than 50 percent of his field goal attempts in just four other games this season. San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah, a 6-foot-10 senior, turned in an impressive defensive effort around the rim and finished with three blocks.

Trailing by five at halftime, San Diego State clamped down on Creighton after the break. The Bluejays missed six three-pointers (including a couple that spun out of the basket), made just one field goal and had two turnovers. With a 6-0 burst to start the half, the Aztecs grabbed a narrow lead, but then they missed 10 straight field goal attempts and fell into a seven-point hole.

Starting with Lamont Butler’s three-pointer, San Diego State gradually climbed out of its deficit while its intense defensive effort limited Creighton (24-13). Butler led the Aztecs with 18 points.

This group did what the 2020 team never had a chance to accomplish and what the great teams of the past — 2011 with Kawhi Leonard and 2014 with Xavier Thames — could not.

San Diego State had a remarkable 2019-20 season, winning 26 straight games to start the campaign, compiling a program-record winning percentage (.938) and climbing to a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. A chance for the school’s best March Madness run seemed in reach — and then the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past two seasons, the Aztecs lost in the first round, including a late collapse that led to an overtime defeat against the Bluejays in 2022.

This time, the Aztecs refused to crumble, and they’ve finally made a run that continues on through the sport’s final weekend.

