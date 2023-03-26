Spirit begins new season with new energy — and a 1-0 victory

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Trinity Rodman laid on her back, stared up at the beaming teammates who circled her, smiled right back and shimmied. More than anything else, the Washington Spirit needed a fresh start, an opportunity afforded to it following the opening kick of Sunday’s season opener against Seattle’s OL Reign. Rodman, with a screaming shot in the 54th minute, gave the Audi Field crowd of 11,281 — a club record for its home opener — something it had so often lacked a season ago: hope, in the form of a 1-0 win.

“I don’t even know what happened,” Rodman said through laughter, referencing her celebration. “But hey, it was cool.”

It will, Spirit Coach Mark Parsons assured, take more than a single match to recapture the magic of 2021’s championship run and the attention of the D.C. area. But Sunday, he argued, was a good start.

Advertisement

Audi Field, the now-permanent home of the Spirit, was long on pregame festivities in its symbolic reset. Outside stadium corridors, there were yard games with food trucks. Before the game, fireworks and a drum line filled the air. A familiar roster, donning new black-and-white kits, gave the crowd optimism under clear blue skies and a light breeze.

Notably absent, though, was the razzle-dazzle of rings or a championship banner, which highlighted last year’s premiere following the 2021 title. The Spirit finished last season 3-9-10, second-to-last in the NWSL; their year included a 16-match winless streak, an ownership change and the midseason firing of coach Kris Ward following concerns about verbal abuse and emotional misconduct.

So on Sunday, the on-field product took precedent.

“If you don’t have the best product, marketing doesn’t really matter,” owner Y. Michele Kang said.

Advertisement

OL Reign entered the match coming off last year’s NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. On Sunday, both teams entered with numerous U.S. national team players taking the field. The Reign’s Megan Rapinoe was out with a calf injury.

OL Reign has now gone 10 consecutive competitive matches against Washington without a win, including an elimination in the 2021 playoffs. (The Spirit did forfeit a match in September 2021.)

“We have a lot more buy-in this year,” Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury said. “We know the direction we’re heading, so it will be exciting to see where we go this year.”

Numerous opportunities materialized for the Reign in the opening half, with the team itching to test the Spirit’s overhauled back line. Throughout, Washington held strong. A free kick in the second minute was neutralized. A misplayed ball near the box in the fifth minute gave the Reign another chance.

Advertisement

In the 16th minute, the visitors’ best first-half chance arose on a ball lobbed into the box for midfielder Jess Fishlock. But Kingsbury read the attempt perfectly, as she often did Sunday afternoon, diving and finding the shot with outstretched fingers.

“It turned into a game of chaos — we either suffer or we match it,” said Parsons, who returned to coach Washington after a previous stint from 2013 to 2015. “We decided to match it.”

After spending much of the first 30 minutes on its backfoot, Washington began to apply pressure, with Rodman at the nucleus. Though Washington was unable to find the proper touch on several shots near the net, keeping the score gridlocked at 0-0 entering the break, the threat of a goal was enough to ignite an Audi crowd anxious for optimism.

In the 54th minute, fans were rewarded for their patience.

Advertisement

Collecting a throw-in at midfield, Rodman paced down the field, defenders to her left and right. But the forward wove through traffic, wound up outside the box and sent the shot into the net.

POP OFF TRIN 💁‍♀️

pic.twitter.com/pGxJjB8iDD — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) March 26, 2023

OL Reign continued to find, then squander, opportunities in the second half, much to the credit of Kingsbury, who finished with four saves. After seven minutes of stoppage time, much of the Spirit roster converged around its keeper.

“I was actually joking that the Spirit of last year would have lost this game, 3-1,” Kingsbury said. “It’s just a renewed mentality. We’re all committed to defending.”

GiftOutline Gift Article