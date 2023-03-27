As Aaron Rodgers trade saga drags on, Jets feel ‘no hurry’

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Deep into the third month of this offseason’s Aaron Rodgers saga, the standoff between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets seems no closer to a resolution. Jets Coach Robert Saleh said Monday at the annual league meetings that his team felt “no urgency” to trade for the embattled Packers star because of Rodgers’s familiarity with the offensive system run by new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“If a quarterback understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, and it’s just a matter of refining skills and doing all that stuff; there’s no hurry on our end,” Saleh said.

Rodgers, who remains under contract with the Packers, said earlier this month his “intention” is to play next season for the Jets.

“It takes two to tango, so it’s a process,” Saleh said of the state of trade negotiations. “We respect the process, and whenever it gets done, it’ll get done.”

Is there a cutoff point after which the Jets would have to move on and find a different franchise quarterback?

“As a coach, I would’ve said about three years ago,” Saleh joked. “But that’s more of a [question for General Manager Joe Douglas], in terms of how they’re approaching everything. But a coach always wants things done yesterday.”

During his news conference, Saleh often referred to Douglas, whom he said was “in the trenches” working on a deal with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. Saleh said he hasn’t discussed the Rodgers situation with Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, a close friend, and he has kept in close contact with quarterback Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 pick whom Rodgers would replace. Saleh also gave a strong endorsement of Hackett, whom the Denver Broncos fired in December before he completed his first year as a head coach, and acknowledged the team is interested in free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“We’ve come a long way in two years,” Saleh said, expressing excitement that a player of Rodgers’s caliber would want to play for the Jets. “It’s a cool thing to be a part of. So, hopefully, we can continue moving forward and capitalize on the momentum.”

Until the Rodgers situation is sorted out, Saleh said Hackett and the rest of the team have been installing the base offensive scheme and adapting it to new players. This offseason, the Jets tweaked their offensive line, hiring position coach and run-game coordinator Keith Carter from Tennessee, and remade their receivers room. They signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman while trading the disgruntled Elijah Moore and a third-round pick (No. 74) to Cleveland for a second-round pick (No. 42).

In addition, Saleh said he hopes the team can retain Corey Davis, who’s been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. In two years with the Jets, Davis has had 66 catches for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.

If things with Rodgers don’t work out, what is the Jets’ fallback option?

“I can give you Joe D’s number,” Saleh cracked.

Are you at all worried this won’t get done?

“I’m a positive thinker,” he said. “I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out.”

