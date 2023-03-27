Jim Irsay hopes Daniel Snyder will proceed with ‘normal’ sale of Commanders

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday he’s hopeful that owner Daniel Snyder will sell the Washington Commanders on terms that are “normal and acceptable,” without unusual demands for legal indemnification, so that other NFL team owners do not need to revisit consideration of voting to remove Snyder from the league.

“You don’t really, I think, think of things not going well,” Irsay said. “You think of them hopefully going right and, like you said, a sale taking place, which would be greatly beneficial for everyone. And that’s what you hope for. But only time will tell because right now the hope is for a sale that happens and that happens where the terms are normal and acceptable, like with Denver and the Bowlen family to the Waltons.”

Irsay spoke to reporters at length after participating in a privileged session of owners on the second day of the annual league meeting.

The owners are not inclined to grant Snyder indemnification against future legal liability and costs beyond what has been associated with other franchise sales, Irsay said.

“I think that we’re going to do what we’ve done with deals like with Denver or Carolina,” Irsay said. “I mean, it’s just it’s going to be fair and equal treatment where there’s a normal course of aspects that happen during a sale. And we’re going to stay along those lines. So, I mean, there would be no reason for us to be giving any sort of unusual indemnification that the Waltons and Bowlen family didn’t have …. But we’re really not at that situation yet. And I think we just try to do what we did with Denver, which was a normal course of business.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said earlier Monday that he’s also waiting to see what occurs with the sale process.

“I don’t have a stance,” Kraft said. “I think [Snyder has] put the team up for sale. I believe that something is close to happening. I don’t know that for sure. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Irsay spoke to a group of reporters for about 12 minutes following the owners’ privileged session, held without other team executives inside the room. Norm Chirite, an adviser to Snyder and former counsel of the Commanders, stood among the group of reporters and used a phone to videotape a portion of Irsay’s comments.

“It’s certainly understandable why we would want to know what an owner who has previously left confidential League meetings and made disparaging comments about other owners had to say,” a Commanders spokesperson said.

Norm Chirite (left), an adviser to Dan Snyder and former counsel of the Washington Commanders, videotaped part of Jim Irsay’s talk with reporters following a privilege session at the league meetings. pic.twitter.com/KwigqIxyCj — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023

Irsay said in October that he and fellow owners should give serious consideration to voting to remove Snyder from ownership. Such a move would require the approval of at least three-quarters of the owners.

Irsay said Monday that he believes the best outcome would be a sale by Snyder that would preclude the owners taking such a vote.

“I think you hate to speculate like that because, I mean, you know, that is in the constitution for a reason,” Irsay said. “But you never hope to get down those trails. And I think everyone’s just trying to be positive and think that, you know, that that’s not something that’s going to become an issue because it’s like asking a coach, ‘Well, if you get down 28 points, do you think you’ll throw the ball downfield on every single play?’ I mean, you hope that it doesn’t come down to that.

“And I think we don’t speculate in terms of getting there because, I think, the best thing is having the process, like I said, unfold where there’s a sale and the terms are agreed upon by the league and the seller and the buyer, and we move on past there. So that’s really the hope. And I think right now there’s not anything else being discussed except that because there would be no need to. I mean, what happens at the May [owners’] meeting or an October meeting — I would think May would reveal some, but certainly by October we would expect to really have some movement on all issues.”

Daniel Snyder’s wife Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, is representing the Commander at this meeting, in her husband’s absence. Irsay said he was not aware of Tanya Snyder addressing fellow owners Monday about the potential sale or other issues.

The league and owners have been told little by the Commanders about the sale deliberations, Irsay said.

“I think that the information is very little to none in terms of the 31 of us and, you know, really, probably even the league office,” he said. “Right now, you know, the sale process is being run by them. And so, really, we’ve heard kind of what you guys have heard about possible three candidates and everything that gets reported out there, I know, is probably somewhat speculative because it’s just what people have heard. But, really, this hasn’t been anything where we’re being informed on anything yet, on any aspect from the report that’s supposed to come in as well as where the sale process stands.”

Any sale would have to be approved by at least three-fourths of the owners.

“Remember, this just isn’t any franchise,” Irsay said. “I mean, this is right there in Washington, D.C., in the power lane of the world. Not just the country, the world. We just hope for great success going forward. And again, this is a very unique opportunity, I think, in terms of team ownership. All teams are very, very valuable and those sorts of things. But there’s a few like this for the reasons that are obvious that are very key. So just looking forward to getting it concluded.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier Monday that the Commanders franchise is “a national treasure,” adding that his interest is in the team becoming what it should be.

“It’s a team in the nation’s capital,” Jones said. “It’s highly visible and creates a unique perspective for fans.”

