Lamar Jackson announces he has requested a trade from the Ravens

PHOENIX — Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the former league MVP who has been unable to agree to a long-term contract with the Baltimore Ravens, announced Monday he has requested to be traded. “I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” Jackson wrote on Twitter in what he called a letter to his fans. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens [have] not been interested in meeting my value.”

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said at the AFC coaches’ breakfast at the annual league meeting in Phoenix that he had not seen Jackson’s announcement and anticipated Jackson would begin next season as Baltimore’s quarterback.

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

“For me, my perspective, I’m getting ready for Lamar,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh predicted “it’s going to work itself out” and called it “a fluid kind of thing.”

The Ravens used their nonexclusive franchise-player tag to limit Jackson’s mobility in free agency. He is eligible to negotiate with other teams and to sign an offer sheet with another franchise. If he does, the Ravens could retain him by matching the offer sheet. The Ravens also have the right to receive two first-round draft choices as compensation from Jackson’s new team if they decline to match any offer sheet and allow him to leave.

Alternately, the Ravens could work out a trade to send Jackson to a different team.

Jackson played last season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract after failing to strike a deal with the Ravens on an extension before the opener. He does not have an agent and reportedly has been seeking a deal comparable to the fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract quarterback Deshaun Watson signed last year with the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL’s management council warned teams in a memo last week not to negotiate an offer sheet with a noncertified agent who supposedly had contacted teams about Jackson.

“To me,” Harbaugh said, “this is part of the way it works. … I don’t know what direction it’s going to go. … I love Lamar Jackson.”

