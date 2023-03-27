Lightridge lacrosse keeps building; Riverside softball off to hot start

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lightridge had to pave its own path. There were no traditions or senior leaders in 2020 when the school opened. The players on the team didn’t even have a real understanding of what it meant to be on varsity — all who tried out were accepted as the Lightning tried to fill its roster.

During the inaugural 2021 season, just nine of the team’s 22 players had played lacrosse before. This year, every player has some experience and the team finally has a full bench.

“I think we’re just going to be a force against these other teams that they didn’t expect before,” Coach Kere Harper said.

She recalled when her team played Dominion, the 2021 Class 4 state champions, during the first season and was “slaughtered.” Results such as those were common, but the outmatched Lightning still walked off the field after blowouts with “smiles on their face,” Harper said.

“I have been coaching lacrosse for 25 years and I’ve never seen a group of kids that have been able to handle adversity so well,” she said.

Last season, xoaches came up to Harper after games to remark on her team’s improvement from Year 1 to Year 2. They also noted that they would not look forward to playing them this year.

Junior Reese Van Horn is an object many opponents’ concerns. The midfielder led Lightridge with 56 goals last year and has grown into a leader, Harper said. Van Horn’s comment a week ago showed the Lightning’s excitement for Year 3 — one that has started with a 2-1 record.

“I really want people to notice us,” Harper recalled the junior saying. “I really want people to see how talented we are.”

— Varun Shankar

Softball

A blue binder sits inside Riverside’s dugout, a file the team has brought to every game this season. After every plate appearance, each player opens the binder and self-evaluates their at-bat — jotting down what went right or wrong for the rest of the team to study during the game.

“It really gives all of our student-athletes insight into what’s working, what’s not working and how they can make adjustments to be successful,” Coach Kevin Bednoski said.

Riverside’s self-evaluation has led to extreme offensive success so far this year. The Rams (5-0) have scored double-digit runs in four games, including a 24-hit performance against Loudoun Valley.

Seven Rams have at least five hits this season, while juniors Charlotte Moore and Kaylie Avvisato have slugged two home runs apiece.

The binder helps the most when the team is being tested by the same pitcher for the majority of the game, Bednoski said. The evaluation helps individual players debrief for their next at-bat, as well as to give advice and context for how to approach their next matchup with that pitcher.

“We spend a lot of time sort of sharing information, and I think because of that, you can make adjustments a little bit quicker,” Bednoski said. “We talk about trying to make adjustments within at-bats, not necessarily just between at-bats.”

— Noah Ferguson

Tennis

Like many seniors entering their final season, Simone Bergeron is juggling various opportunities before transitioning to college tennis.

Madison’s first singles player spent the weekend touring Elon University, where she has committed to play in the fall. Amid the demands of a busy tournament tour, the reigning Class 6 singles champion says she’s ready to focus more on her team commitments.

“I'm really, really looking forward to having a team and always competing with them, always having that support,” Bergeron said. “Because tennis is a really lonely sport, and getting to have a team is definitely going to make it a lot better.”

Now that her recruitment journey is over, she has been able to de-emphasize tournament play. She has also been rethinking her training strategy after intense workouts left her with a series of injuries last summer.

“My body was getting pretty worn out and I was getting really injured, I was getting tennis elbow, my ankles weren’t holding up,” Bergeron said. “I started meeting with a personal trainer and learning how to properly strengthen my body … to prepare me for college so I have enough strength to endure long periods of exercise.”

Of course, she’s hoping all that work preparing for college will also pay dividends over the course of her final season with the Warhawks. The team is coming off an 8-1 win against Chantilly last week, and Bergeron, who is ranked fifth among Virginia seniors, is looking to defend her state title before moving on.

— Aaron Credeur

Soccer

The first month of any season is often unpredictable — strategies, lineups and results tend to vary wildly as teams try to find themselves. But for the Tuscarora, the early season has brought an impressive level of consistency.

The Huskies, coming of a strong 2022 campaign in which they reached the Virginia Class 4 title game, have won each of their first three games 2-0.

“At this point in the season we’re just looking to develop chemistry and communication and feel out on the field,” Coach Dave Gryder said. “Every season is different, so we’re in the process of adjusting to this one.”

The program returned a good amount of talent, including William & Mary commit Ava Marvin and Old Dominion commit Mia Serna. The experienced group will surely be motivated by the memory of last year’s championship where, facing fellow Loudoun County contender Broad Run for the fourth time that spring, they lost, 3-1.

“We really don’t want to dwell on the past,” Gryder said. “But for individual players, it can bring out motivation. Nobody wants to get to that point and lose.”

The most recent win came against Briar Woods, a consistent power in Loudoun County and last year’s Class 5 champion. Last spring, the Huskies fell to the Falcons, 3-0, at a similar point in the year.

“Briar Woods was one of just three teams we lost to last year, so that provides good motivation,” Gryder said. “It also gave us a chance to go away from home and see where we’re at.We wanted to see where we matched up with a high-quality team and we were happy to come away with a win. That just builds confidence going forward.”

— Michael Errigo

