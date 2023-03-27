The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

March Madness live updates South Carolina vs. Maryland, Va. Tech vs. Ohio State in Elite Eight

Maryland faces defending champion South Carolina on Monday for a spot in the Final Four. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
March Madness continues Monday with two more Elite Eight games in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Maryland will be looking for an upset against undefeated defending champion South Carolina at 7 p.m. in the Greenville Region 1 final. Then top-seeded Virginia Tech will take on Ohio State in the Seattle Region 3 final at 9. Follow along for live updates and highlights as the last two spots in the Final Four are claimed.

Monday’s winners will join LSU and Iowa in the Final Four on Friday in Dallas. LSU topped Miami and Iowa got a transcendent performance from Caitlin Clark against Louisville on Sunday to punch their tickets.
The men’s Final Four is set and will tip off Saturday in Houston. Miami beat Texas on Sunday and San Diego State beat Creighton to join Florida Atlantic and Connecticut on the big stage.
The full NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket can be found here. The men’s bracket is here. All of The Washington Post’s NCAA tournament coverage is here.

