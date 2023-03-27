South Carolina overwhelms Maryland and advances to the Final Four

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Diamond Miller and Shyanne Sellers came running out of the tunnel before Monday’s Elite Eight game, just under 30 minutes before tip, giggling and shoving each other. Seconds later Sellers was waving her arms to the Maryland band to start playing Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There were no nerves for this Maryland team, preparing to face the No. 1 team in the nation that has lost just two games in two seasons. There was no trepidation about facing the defending champs. But there was one more thing the Terrapins didn’t have — reigning national and defensive player of the year Aliyah Boston.

Maryland aggressively fought for four quarters, but Boston was a constant and steadying force and the Terps’ postseason run came to an end in an 86-75 loss to a team looking to close out an undefeated season. South Carolina (36-0) goes on to face Iowa in the Final Four in Dallas.

Miller walked of the court for the final time as a collegian wiping her eyes and had a long hug with Coach Brenda Frese near center court.

The 2022-23 Terrapins (28-7) surpassed expectations after starting the season ranked 17th in the Associated Press preseason poll and picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten. They had replaced five of their top six scorers and relied on four transfers. The group, however, played with chemistry, leaned on the all-American Miller and the much-improved sophomore Sellers. The team lost just three games after a Jan. 12 defeat at Indiana.

South Carolina, playing in its home state, did what it has done to opponents all season — overwhelmed them with size and athleticism. And Boston, expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft in April, settled the Gamecocks down when they trailed after the first quarter and denied all comeback attempts.

Miller, projected to be a lottery pick, led Maryland with 24 points, and Abby Meyers scored 14 before fouling out for the first time this season early in the fourth quarter. Maryland shot 50 percent from the field, but it wasn’t enough.

Faith Masonius also fouled out and Sellers, Miller and Alexander also dealt with foul trouble. South Carolina shot 26 free throws and outrebounded Maryland, 48-26. The Gamecocks scored 23 second-chance points off 25 offensive rebounds.

Boston finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. It was the first game in her career with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Zia Cooke added 18 points, and Brea Beal chipped in 16. The size was just too much with Boston standing 6-foot-5, Beal 6-1 and Kamilla Cardoso coming off the bench at 6-7.

Maryland trailed 38-30 at halftime after an inspired first quarter, but a rugged second quarter where fouls piled up as South Carolina muscled its way inside. The overwhelmingly South Carolina crowd seemed stunned after an opening 10 minutes in which Maryland led 21-15 thanks to a 12-0 run. Meyers was all over the place and the Terps’ energy and intensity offset the Gamecocks’ height and athleticism advantage. It was just the fourth 20-point quarter South Carolina has allowed all season.

That tide, however, turned as Miller and Sellers sat most of the second quarter with two fouls and Masonius and Alexander were also there for a long stretch with a pair of fouls. As the whistles blew South Carolina had a parade to the foul line, and when it missed it often grabbed the offensive board for a second chance. Maryland was outscored 23-9 in the second quarter as the Terps simply tried to survive.

Boston was named the most outstanding player of the Greenville 1 Region, and Miller and Meyers were named to the all-region team.

